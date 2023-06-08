Those who invested in TOTM Technologies (Catalist:42F) three years ago are up 655%

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. For example, the TOTM Technologies Limited (Catalist:42F) share price is up a whopping 655% in the last three years, a handsome return for long term holders. We note the stock price is up 1.2% in the last seven days. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

TOTM Technologies wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years TOTM Technologies saw its revenue grow at 3.4% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Therefore, we're a little surprised to see the share price gain has been so strong, at 96% per year, compound, over three years. We'll tip our hats to that, any day, but the top-line growth isn't particularly impressive when you compare it to other pre-profit companies. Shareholders would want to be sure that the share price rise is sustainable.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

TOTM Technologies shareholders are down 44% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 0.2%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Investors are up over three years, booking 96% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand TOTM Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with TOTM Technologies (including 2 which are significant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

