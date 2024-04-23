Those who invested in Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) five years ago are up 78%

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, the Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) share price is up 78% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 62% (ignoring dividends).

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Tower Semiconductor managed to grow its earnings per share at 28% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 12% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 6.83.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Tower Semiconductor has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

Investors in Tower Semiconductor had a tough year, with a total loss of 28%, against a market gain of about 21%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 12%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Tower Semiconductor is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

