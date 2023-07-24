Those who invested in TruFin (LON:TRU) three years ago are up 176%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the TruFin plc (LON:TRU) share price is 175% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock!

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Because TruFin made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 3 years TruFin saw its revenue grow at 20% per year. That's pretty nice growth. It's fair to say that the market has acknowledged the growth by pushing the share price up 40% per year. The business has made good progress on the top line, but the market is extrapolating the growth. It would be worth thinking about when profits will flow, since that milestone will attract more attention.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Investors in TruFin had a tough year, with a total loss of 8.3%, against a market gain of about 4.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 6% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that TruFin is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

