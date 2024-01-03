Those who invested in United Overseas Bank (SGX:U11) three years ago are up 43%

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the United Overseas Bank Limited (SGX:U11) share price is up 25% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 0.5% (not including dividends).

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for United Overseas Bank the TSR over the last 3 years was 43%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

United Overseas Bank shareholders are down 2.1% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 2.2%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 7% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for United Overseas Bank that you should be aware of.

