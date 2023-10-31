Those who invested in WCE Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WCEHB) three years ago are up 221%

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. To wit, the WCE Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WCEHB) share price has flown 221% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. It's also good to see the share price up 12% over the last quarter.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, WCE Holdings Berhad moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that WCE Holdings Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 221% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 3% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand WCE Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that WCE Holdings Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

