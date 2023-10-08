Those who invested in Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) five years ago are up 66%

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shareholders have seen the share price descend 15% over the month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been respectable. The share price is up 66%, which is better than the market return of 66%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Workday isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years Workday saw its revenue grow at 19% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. It's good to see that the stock has 11%, but not entirely surprising given revenue shows strong growth. If you think there could be more growth to come, now might be the time to take a close look at Workday. Of course, you'll have to research the business more fully to figure out if this is an attractive opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Workday is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Workday stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Workday shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 40% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 11% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Workday you should be aware of.

