Those who invested in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) three years ago are up 98%

It hasn't been the best quarter for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 12% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been pleasing. To wit, the share price did better than an index fund, climbing 90% during that period.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts achieved compound earnings per share growth of 31% per year. The average annual share price increase of 24% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' TSR for the last 3 years was 98%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 21%, including dividends. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 0.02%, likely weighing on the stock. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 26% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

