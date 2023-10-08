Those who invested in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) five years ago are up 45%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last month. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. In that time, it is up 33%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 66%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years of share price growth, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, it has a TSR of 45% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts provided a TSR of 8.8% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 8% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Wyndham Hotels & Resorts better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

