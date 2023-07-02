Those who invested in Xylem (NYSE:XYL) three years ago are up 78%

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, the Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) share price is up 72% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 35% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 45% , including dividends .

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Xylem was able to grow its EPS at 1.0% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is lower than the 20% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that, as the business progressed over the last few years, it gained the confidence of market participants. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth. This optimism is also reflected in the fairly generous P/E ratio of 54.68.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Xylem the TSR over the last 3 years was 78%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Xylem shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 45% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 12% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Xylem better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Xylem .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

