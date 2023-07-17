Those who invested in Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) a year ago are up 39%

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) share price is 38% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 15% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 8.9% higher than it was three years ago.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Zimmer Biomet Holdings grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 38%. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 38% increase in the share price. This makes us think the market hasn't really changed its sentiment around the company, in the last year. It makes intuitive sense that the share price and EPS would grow at similar rates.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Zimmer Biomet Holdings has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Zimmer Biomet Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 39% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 6% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Zimmer Biomet Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Zimmer Biomet Holdings that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

