‘Those who resist ethical businesses are afraid of change’: Tony’s Chocolonely boss

People who mock ethical stances by businesses are just afraid of change, the boss of Tony’s Chocolonely has said.

Douglas Lamont, chief executive at the chocolatier, which campaigns against slavery and forced labour in the chocolate industry, hit out at critics of the shift towards social purpose and green policies in business.

He said: “People are exploring ways to talk about how we balance our responsibilities to people, profit, and the planet more effectively. And I think many people who are mocking these things are afraid of that change.

“Everybody can say, oh, but you’re still not doing X, Y, and Z.” He said most of those people will have “done nothing” to go greener themselves.

Social and environmental issues have become an increasingly important part of corporate life over the last decade. However, businesses have also faced claims of “virtue signalling” and focusing too much on social purpose rather than making money.

Hellmann’s owner Unilever, for example, has been repeatedly criticised by stockpicker Terry Smith, from Fundsmith, over claims it focuses more on purpose rather than maximising shareholder value.

Authorities have also become suspicious that some companies are not living up to their ethical claims. The Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) earlier this year launched an investigation into bogus green claims on supermarket products.

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said in January: “As more people than ever try to do their bit to help protect the environment, we’re concerned many shoppers are being misled and potentially even paying a premium for products that aren’t what they seem, especially at a time when the cost of living continues to rise.”

Tony’s Chocolonely chief Mr Lamont, who is also chair of the Better Business Act campaign, said a small number of cases were making the majority of ethical businesses look bad. The Better Business Act group campaigns to “ensure every company in the UK aligns their interests with those of wider society and the environment”, according to its website.

Mr Lamont said: “The problem in the world is there are some people that say, well, let’s just create a PR story... but [they] don’t do things. And then that gets used as the norm rather than the exception.”

He dismissed the idea that businesses should focus only on making money.

“The idea that the role of companies is just to maximise profits and forget about the externalities, whether that’s your employees, or whether that’s the impact we have on the planet… for me, we’re coming to the end of that era.”

Tony’s Chocolonely was founded by Teun van de Keuken, a Dutch journalist who wanted to raise awareness of slavery in the chocolate supply chain. Its bars – which are unequally divided to represent “inequality” in the industry – have become best sellers in the UK over recent years, increasing in sales by 23pc in 2022 according to Nielsen data in trade magazine The Grocer.

Mr Lamont became chief executive of the company in 2022. Prior to that he was chief executive of smoothie and juices brand Innocent.

The company said on Friday it had raised €20m (£17m) from investors to help grow the business as well as to build out its separate bean sourcing company, Tony’s Open Chain.

