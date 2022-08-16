U.S. markets open in 5 hours 42 minutes

Thought Industries Appoints Daniel Quick to Senior Vice President, Content Strategy

·2 min read

Leader in Education will Drive Organization's Reputation as Premiere Source of Educational Content for Customers and Prospects

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the global leader in Enterprise Learning software, announced this week the appointment of Daniel Quick, to Senior Vice President of Content Strategy, reflecting the organization's focus on delivering world-class thought leadership content to the industry. Joining the Thought Industries team in 2020, Daniel's leadership has been instrumental in positioning the company as a powerhouse of industry voices and strategic resources.

Daniel Quick, Thought Industries SVP of Content Strategy
Daniel Quick, Thought Industries SVP of Content Strategy

Quick has been an active participant on the front lines of customer education, creating results-driven customer learning and brand-building thought leadership at leading software brands, including Optimizely, Asana, and now Thought Industries. This new role will position him as a leader in charge of planning, designing, and launching that will both build brand identity and fuel business growth.

"Daniel is such a valuable member of the Thought Industries leadership team, bringing tremendous knowledge, excitement, and innovation to his work at every turn," says Barry Kelly, CEO of Thought Industries. "He has a true understanding of where to take our organization next as we double down on supporting the customer, partner, and professional learning market with exceptional and thoroughly researched thought leadership content. I know this move for Daniel will mean huge wins for both his career and the future of our company."

As Senior Vice President, Content Strategy, Daniel Quick will report directly to David Downing, Chief Marketing Officer, Thought Industries.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning with our industry-leading learning technology. We were founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our growing team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Thought Industries - Unlock the Potential of Learning (PRNewsfoto/Thought Industries)
Thought Industries - Unlock the Potential of Learning (PRNewsfoto/Thought Industries)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thought-industries-appoints-daniel-quick-to-senior-vice-president-content-strategy-301605907.html

SOURCE Thought Industries

