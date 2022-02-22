U.S. markets open in 7 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,283.00
    -60.50 (-1.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,595.00
    -412.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,720.50
    -275.50 (-1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,978.20
    -28.40 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.40
    +3.33 (+3.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.50
    +11.70 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.24 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1307
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.75
    -0.36 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3588
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6890
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,860.23
    -2,359.52 (-6.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    838.46
    -98.33 (-10.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

THOUGHT INDUSTRIES NAMES DEBBIE SCHMIDT SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES

·3 min read

SaaS Veteran to Lead North American Efforts with an Eye Toward Global Expansion and Adoption of Customer Learning

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's #1 platform for customer learning management (CLM), today announced it has named Debbie Schmidt senior vice president of sales. The global software sales veteran will focus on expanding Thought Industries global enterprise technology footprint as it continues to lead the evolution and adoption of the CLM category, which combines learning, development and customer experience to help customers, partners and professionals derive more value from every stage of the customer journey.

Thought Industries - Unlock the Potential of Learning (PRNewsfoto/Thought Industries)
Thought Industries - Unlock the Potential of Learning (PRNewsfoto/Thought Industries)

Schmidt has more than 25 years of sales leadership experience for organizations ranging from those in the internal training and education space to larger technology companies, including AI software platform provider PROS, and SaaS providers Solifi and SAP, where she served as global vice president of strategic sales for the HR line of business.

In addition to direct sales for Thought Industries, Schmidt will be responsible for building an alliance network that includes technology and implementation partners, with the goal of making it easier for customers to successfully use Thought Industries' technologies.

"I've known Debbie for decades and have seen firsthand her proven track record of success," said Robin Wadsworth, president, Thought Industries. "Her commitment to ensuring ongoing customer success is a perfect fit for what we're trying to do as a company, and what we're working to accomplish with customer learning management."

"I couldn't pass up the opportunity to join Thought Industries to help lead a movement to shape a new category that blends learning and technology," Schmidt said. "As a lifelong learner and someone who's dedicated their career to championing SaaS adoption, it's the perfect role for me. I'm excited to apply my decades of experience to helping chart the customer learning path for today's modern SaaS organizations. This isn't just about technology; it's about ensuring customers are getting the most out of their investments, and that organizations are in lockstep with their success."

Schmidt's appointment follows a successful 2021 for Thought Industries, which saw high double digit market growth, along with growing momentum and adoption of enterprise-scale customer learning platforms that enable organizations with complex products and training requirements to grow revenue, increase customer loyalty, and ensure customer success across industries.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries provides the world's #1 software platform for customer learning management (CLM). Industry leaders use CLM to grow revenue, increase customer loyalty, and ensure customer success across technology, manufacturing, healthcare and other industries with complex products and training requirements. Thought Industries was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging and scalable. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thought-industries-names-debbie-schmidt-senior-vice-president-of-sales-301486083.html

SOURCE Thought Industries

Recommended Stories

  • Trulieve Georgia to Host Listening and Education Statewide Tour Moderated by Champ Bailey and Industry Experts

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., is excited to announce that it is hosting a Listening and Education Tour to exchange ideas with local community leaders. The programs center around the medical, economic, agricultural and expungement opportunities presented by the medical cannabis industry in Georgia. The first in-person event takes place at the Carolyn Harris Performing Arts Center in Adel

  • EPR Properties will elevate CEO to chairman as current chair faces age limit

    The two trustees leaving the EPR Properties Inc. board have led some of the biggest names in the Kansas City business community.

  • Butsko retiring as Grove City police chief March 5

    Chief Richard Butsko has announced his retirement after serving 29 years with the Grove City Division of Police.

  • ELNA Medical Passes a New Tech Milestone with Appointment of First Chief AI Officer

    Montreal-based ELNA Medical ("ELNA"), Canada's largest integrated network of medical clinics, announced today the appointment of Dr. Maxime Cohen as its first Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer (CAIO).

  • In business: Central Minnesota Credit Union announces name change to Magnifi Financial

    Quarrier, natural stone fabricator and bronze manufacturer Coldspring has received two awards from the Natural Stone Institute.

  • Socorro ISD chooses Nate Carman for superintendent position at board meeting

    The Socorro ISD school board chose Nate Carman to lead the district as the next superintendent at a school board meeting Monday.

  • Indian carrier IndiGo's parent skids over 4% as co-founder quits, plans stake cut

    Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of India's biggest airline IndiGo, dropped on Monday after one of its co-founders resigned from the board last week and said he will trim his stake in the company over the next five years. In a letter to the InterGlobe's board on Friday, Rakesh Gangwal said he was stepping down immediately as he didn't want access to unpublished price sensitive information when he begins trimming his stake in the company. Gangwal, a non-executive director, had alleged violations in corporate governance rules at the parent group and wanted to remove an article that prevented co-founders from buying publicly-listed shares in InterGlobe and potentially trigger an open offer for the rest of the company.

  • 'We don't want to look greedy': Portsmouth schools submit 5% budget increase to city

    The $56.2 million proposal is a 4.95% increase from the school system’s FY 2022 budget of more than $53.5 million.

  • Playtech boss could join investor group for possible takeover bid

    Playtech Chief Executive Mor Weizer and a former company director, Thomas Hall, have approached TTB Partners with their interest in participating in the investor group, Playtech said in a statement. The company this month agreed to release TTB from UK takeover rules that bar parties or their affiliates from making a fresh offer for six months after walking away from an earlier bid.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In The Manitowoc Company, Inc.'s (NYSE:MTW) Shares?

    The big shareholder groups in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. ( NYSE:MTW ) have power over the company. Large companies...

  • Tech Stocks Roundup: Wage Wars at Apple; plus, Crypto's Trust Troubles

    Check out the latest news and performance numbers from the top technology and MMANG stocks like Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, Google, Microsoft, Intel, Roblox and more.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders troops to separatist regions

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that could result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that an invasion could soon take place. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he did so there was still scope for diplomacy.

  • Ant-Backed Fintech Startup Buys E-Wallet Firm in Push Toward IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- M-DAQ, a fintech startup backed by Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co., agreed to buy e-wallet operator Wallex to expand its reach in Southeast Asia and pave the way for a possible public listing.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles o

  • Tencent Leads China Tech Selloff Amid Fears of Further Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares had their worst two-day drop since July due to renewed fears Beijing may roll out more restrictions for private enterprise. Most Read from BloombergUNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia’s Move: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 Millio

  • Sweden’s Hot Economy Sparks Riksbank Split Over Stimulus Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Leads UN Condemnation of Russian Actions: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesPressure is piling up on Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingve

  • Oil Surges as Ukraine Tensions Mount and Market Giants Bullish

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped as tensions mounted between Russia and the West over Ukraine, adding to bullish sentiment as leading market participants said they expect global demand to continue its powerful recovery from the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Growing Fast, But EV Rival BYD Sets Huge 2022 Sales Target

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: China's BYD is gaining ground on fast-growing Tesla. Here's a look at the EV giants' fundamentals and technicals.

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • Global Markets Fall After Russia Orders Troops Into Ukraine

    Global stock indexes and U.S. futures fell, while crude-oil futures and government bonds rallied, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway areas of Ukraine that he earlier recognized as independent.

  • ECB Shift May Also End World’s Longest-Running Subzero Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergSeparatists Nod Escalates Putin’s Feud With West: Ukraine UpdateKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesThe world’s longest experiment in negative interest rates m