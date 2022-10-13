U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

Thought Leadership Marries Insights to Influence

Quest Diagnostics
·1 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / In addition to serving about half of hospitals and physicians and approximately 1 in 3 adults each year in the US, Quest Diagnostics has become a recognized thought leader and innovator in COVID-19 research and services. Our original research and critical insights are highlighting the many unanticipated impacts of the pandemic on public health.

Additionally, through Q4HE, we have taken a bold stand in committing to addressing testing access inequities in the short-term and disparities in outcomes into the future.

Under our Quest Advanced® offerings-concentrating initially on Neurology, Oncology, and Women's and Reproductive Health-Quest is focusing on developing a deep understanding of healthcare market trends and developing new high-quality tests and solutions to meet the emerging clinical needs of patients and providers in advanced and precision medicine.

We are also playing an important role in the healthcare sphere with:

  • Peer-reviewed research articles in premier medical journals

  • Access to on-demand webinars and national conference presentations via our Clinical Education Center

  • Podcasts on multiple topics by clinical and operational experts

  • Speaking engagements by Quest executives, physicians, and researchers

  • Participation in national healthcare leadership groups, such as the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME), American Clinical Laboratory Association (ACLA), and others

Read more

Quest Diagnostics , Thursday, October 13, 2022, Press release picture

