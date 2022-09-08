Thought-Provoking Globe & Mail Health Writer André Picard to Speak at The 22nd Annual Healthcare Summit in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Reboot Communications Ltd. is honoured to announce award-winning national health writer and author, André Picard as their opening keynote speaker at The 22nd Annual Healthcare Summit, held in Vancouver, British Columbia from September 22-23rd, 2022.

Named Canada's first "Public Health Hero" by the Canadian Public Health Association, and recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II, Diamond Jubilee Medal, for his dedication to improving healthcare, and author of six bestselling books, André is one of Canada's top health and public policy observers and commentators.

Well known for his "say-it like it is" perspective on the Canadian healthcare system, André will be delivering a keynote presentation focused on solutions to the current healthcare crisis facing Canadians today.

André will join over 50 other national and international subject matter experts delivering keynotes and panel discussions on the future delivery of healthcare.

For the past 22 years the Summit has created a unique nexus of industry, public health, and academia by connecting and educating professionals in the age of digital transformation and promoting health innovation. The theme of the Summit this year is Where the Rubber Hits the Road: Implementing Innovation and Access for Patients. Major topics of discussion include human capital management, digital health transformation, patient trust through privacy and security, personalized medicine, primary care, pharmacogenomics and virtual care.

This year, the discussion moves into action as we embrace change, turn problems into potential, and chart the future in healthcare. If you care deeply about the current and future state of healthcare, this is the event to attend. Click here to register: bit.ly/healthsummit22

