U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,997.36
    +17.49 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,684.20
    +102.92 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,848.32
    +56.42 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,842.57
    +10.56 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.55
    +1.61 (+1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.50
    -10.30 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    18.38
    +0.11 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9954
    -0.0057 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2750
    +0.0100 (+0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1481
    -0.0057 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0110
    +0.2730 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,277.21
    +408.26 (+2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.65
    +0.85 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.10
    +25.27 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Thought-Provoking Globe & Mail Health Writer André Picard to Speak at The 22nd Annual Healthcare Summit in Vancouver

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Reboot Communications Ltd. is honoured to announce award-winning national health writer and author, André Picard as their opening keynote speaker at The 22nd Annual Healthcare Summit, held in Vancouver, British Columbia from September 22-23rd, 2022.

Reboot Logo (CNW Group/Reboot Communications Ltd.)
Reboot Logo (CNW Group/Reboot Communications Ltd.)

Named Canada's first "Public Health Hero" by the Canadian Public Health Association, and recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II, Diamond Jubilee Medal, for his dedication to improving healthcare, and author of six bestselling books, André is one of Canada's top health and public policy observers and commentators.

Well known for his "say-it like it is" perspective on the Canadian healthcare system, André will be delivering a keynote presentation focused on solutions to the current healthcare crisis facing Canadians today.

André will join over 50 other national and international subject matter experts delivering keynotes and panel discussions on the future delivery of healthcare.

For the past 22 years the Summit has created a unique nexus of industry, public health, and academia by connecting and educating professionals in the age of digital transformation and promoting health innovation. The theme of the Summit this year is Where the Rubber Hits the Road: Implementing Innovation and Access for Patients. Major topics of discussion include human capital management, digital health transformation, patient trust through privacy and security, personalized medicine, primary care, pharmacogenomics and virtual care.

This year, the discussion moves into action as we embrace change, turn problems into potential, and chart the future in healthcare. If you care deeply about the current and future state of healthcare, this is the event to attend. Click here to register: bit.ly/healthsummit22

Follow the Summit: @HlthcareSumm #HCS #HCS22

SOURCE Reboot Communications Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/08/c6168.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla delivers 77,000 vehicles from China factory

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's near-record deliveries from its China factory.

  • Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea to Prepare for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderE

  • AT&T sues T-Mobile over 'dishonest and completely false' senior discount ad campaign

    On Tuesday, AT&T filed a complaint with a federal court in the Eastern District of Texas, accusing its rival of false advertising.

  • BlackRock CEO Larry Fink thinks he has a solution to inflation: Bring people back to the office

    The BlackRock CEO made the comments on Fox Business the same day his company asked workers to start coming into the office three days a week.

  • Cineworld files for bankruptcy, AMC CEO praises retail investors

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the latest news in the movie theater industry after Regal Cinemas parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy in the U.S.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Vale Looks to Leave Nickel Setbacks Behind With Growth Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA raised its nickel output guidance as one of the top miners of the battery metal looks past recent operational setbacks to projects aimed at tapping growing demand.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionGoldman Strategists Warn Stocks Yet to Make ‘Decisive’

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • Elon Musk Dogecoin lawsuit heats up with new parties joining

    The US$258 billion lawsuit filed against Tesla CEO Elon Musk by an American Dogecoin investor accusing him of running a Dogecoin cryptocurrency pyramid scheme is heating up as new players are summoned in the case. See related article: Markets: Dogecoin still in the dog house; Bitcoin, Ether make up some ground Fast facts First filed […]

  • Nio Joins Geely And Other Peers In Expressing Indifference To Nvidia's Export Ban

    Chinese electric car maker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) joined others in the industry denying any impact from U.S. restrictions on Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) chip sales to China, CNBC reports. Now the U.S. requires Nvidia to get a license for future export to China for certain products, citing national security concerns. The new U.S. restrictions target Nvidia's A100 and H100 products, whose sales are part of its more significant data center business. Nvidia expects to lose $400 million or 10.6% of its d

  • Oil Prices Tick Higher After Putin Threatens to Let Europe ‘Freeze’

    Crude prices rise slightly after Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses cutting off all energy supplies to Europe.

  • Tesla Deliveries From China Factory Jump, but BYD Races Ahead in Country

    Tesla deliveries from its Gigafactory in Shanghai soared in August after upgrading its assembly lines, but the American EV maker continues to fall behind Chinese rival BYD in the world’s biggest auto market.

  • Inside Bed Bath & Beyond, Concerns Over Mounting Stress for CFO

    The retailer’s leaders thought finance chief Gustavo Arnal was overwhelmed; Arnal had discussed taking a break before he died by suicide.

  • China Snaps Up Half-Price Russian LNG as Europe Shuns Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- China is lapping up liquefied natural gas shipments from Russia on the cheap.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderThe Sakhalin-2 LNG export plant in Russia’s Far East sold several shipments to Chi

  • Congressional Bill Could Bring RMD Age Hikes & Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Uber partners with Nuro in push for autonomous food, grocery delivery

    Tests with Nuro will begin this fall in Houston, Texas, and Mountain View, California, under a 10-year partnership and the company plans to expand the service to the greater Bay Area. Uber, which aims to have only electric vehicles on its platform in the United States, Canada and Europe by 2030, has also been running tests for autonomous delivery with Serve Robotics that provides sidewalk machines for delivery, and self-driving start-up Motional. Nuro, founded by former lead engineers from Google's self-driving car project, already has partnerships with U.S. retailers such as Kroger and Walmart, as well as restaurant chains including Domino's Pizza Inc and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

  • Netflix looks to control cloud computing costs with AWS - WSJ

    Netflix Inc is trying to better control rising cloud computing costs with longtime cloud partner Amazon Web Services as part of its efforts to reduce total expenses, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with that work. The streaming giant is also hiring more junior staff, paring back its real-estate footprint and reducing the number of copies of data and content it stores around the world, the report https://on.wsj.com/3evJKH5 said. The company, which is struggling with lost subscribers and increased competition from companies including Walt Disney Co and Apple Inc, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Seniors Can Make This Much Retirement Money Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Many Americans want to work longer than they actually do

    Americans envision working well into their 60s before retiring, but reality can look much different.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After August Sales Report?

    Ford saw August sales jump as the automaker looks to unseat Tesla in the EV market long term. Should you buy Ford stock now?