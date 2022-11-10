U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

Thousand Launches Digital Ride Shop to Increase Affordability and Education of Bike Safety Accessories

·2 min read

Industry-first shopping experience inspired by consumer feedback

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousand, creators of vintage-inspired, innovative bicycle helmets and safety accessories, is proud to announce its Ride Shop – a digital shopping experience that offers discounts on the most frequently recommended and purchased safety gear for riders. The online bundle-building platform, a first-of-its-kind in the cycling industry, was inspired by direct feedback from Thousand shoppers who expressed interest in buying multiple types of safety accessories along with the purchase of a helmet.

"As an urban mobility company, we know that one of the most common concerns for new riders is understanding what gear to select," said Gloria Hwang, founder, and CEO, Thousand. "We believe our ride shop will help streamline and simplify that selection process at an affordable price. While we will continue to advocate for improved cycling infrastructure, we hope to encourage safe choices and educate riders of all sorts – bike, board, scooter, skates – through creative and accessible product offerings."

Thousand conducted consumer interviews in 2021 to survey riders' interest in additional safety gear and what safety concerns remained after purchasing a helmet and found that, overwhelmingly, lights and locks were among the top responses of participants. This feedback inspired Thousand to develop and launch its Traveler Lights, offer Kryptonite locks on its site and create the Ride Shop for a one-stop shopping experience for safety essentials, all within the past year.

Through the Ride Shop, riders can select safety accessories built by Thousand, including two options for adult helmets, one kid's helmet, lights sold as a set or separately, bells and gloves, and two bike lock models from Kryptonite. A helmet and two accessories offer a 15% discount, and a helmet with one accessory earns shoppers a 10% discount.

Research indicates that using helmets and lights is a significant factor in preventing bike-related deaths. While helmets are the single-most impactful factor, studies show the amount of rider fatalities increases between 6 p.m. and midnight, suggesting how crucial lights are for the safety of riders.

To visit Thousand's Ride Shop, please visit explorethousand.com/pages/Ride-shop.

Please direct Thousand media inquiries to New Local PR Director Anna Avery at anna@newlocalpr.com.

About Thousand

Thousand was founded in 2015 after a friend of CEO, and founder Gloria Hwang passed away from a bicycle accident. The mission behind the sustainable and vintage-inspired helmet brand was to make safety seamless. Hwang wanted riders to have a helmet that could provide safety and compliment style. Initiated as a Kickstarter campaign, Thousand raised enough for initial helmet molds in one week. The Los Angeles-based brand has since established itself as the top choice for modern urban cyclists. A Public Benefit Corporation, Thousand concentrates on social impact with sustainability as its driving force.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thousand-launches-digital-ride-shop-to-increase-affordability-and-education-of-bike-safety-accessories-301674790.html

SOURCE Thousand

