Thousand Trails' Verde Valley RV Resort Named 'Large Park of the Year' by Arizona ARVC

·2 min read

COTTONWOOD, Ariz., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arizona Association of RV Parks & Campgrounds (Arizona ARVC) has named Verde Valley RV Resort the 2022 Large Park of the Year award winner. This marks Verde Valley RV Resort's first time winning this prestigious award, and a first for a Thousand Trails branded campground. Overall, this is the ninth season an RV resort within the network of Encore RV Resorts and Thousand Trails Campgrounds has been recognized by Arizona ARVC. Last year, Encore's Voyager RV Resort won the ARVC Mega Park of the Year award for the third time since 2014.

Verde Valley RV Resort in Cottonwood, AZ has been named the 2022 Arizona Association of RV Parks & Campgrounds (Arizona ARVC) Large Park of the Year. This is the resort’s first time celebrating the honor and also a first for a Thousand Trails branded campground. Left to Right: John Sheedy, President of Arizona ARVC, Vance Williams, Leavitt Recreation & Hospitality Insurance, Scott Woolley, Manager of Verde Valley RV Resort, and Lindsay McQuillan, Regional Manager for Thousand Trails.

The Large Park of the Year Award, for parks with 251 to 500 sites, was presented to the manager of Verde Valley RV Resort, Scott Woolley, by members of the executive committee for Arizona ARVC. The annual ARVC Park of the Year Awards recognize RV resorts that deliver extraordinary guest experiences as a result of all-around excellence in operations, professionalism, marketing, customer service and industry involvement for more than 20 years.

"We offer something truly special for everyone here at Verde Valley RV, but mostly it's the friendly culture and the beautiful scenery that brings guests regularly," said Scott Woolley. "To be the first Thousand Trails RV campground recognized by Arizona ARVC makes our whole team very proud. The award recognizes the amazing efforts that the management team and our staff have made this past year in providing service that ensures our guests will have an unforgettable experience."

Located in Cottonwood, Arizona, outside of Sedona, the scenic resort sits just off the Verde River. The 300-acre resort is surrounded by mountains, with the famously beautiful Red Rocks of Sedona to the north. Guests enjoy the moderate year-round climate, the comfortable community atmosphere and hours of exploration throughout the area. Guests can bring their RVs or rent a cottage, cabin, or even a tiny house during their stay.

About Thousand Trails
Thousand Trails provides top RV resorts and campgrounds in North America with over 80 locations in 23 states and British Columbia, Canada. Thousand Trails and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with amenities and activities for the whole family. For more information, please visit ThousandTrails.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thousand-trails-verde-valley-rv-resort-named-large-park-of-the-year-by-arizona-arvc-301550670.html

SOURCE Thousand Trails

