Thousands of Australian Sheep and Cattle Are in Limbo After a Month at Sea

(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of sheep and cattle stuck on a ship off the coast of Western Australia remain in limbo a month after they initially went to sea, as another livestock carrier departed the country with even more animals.

A request by the exporter to send the animals on the Bahijah back overseas is being assessed as a matter of priority, Adam Fennessy, secretary for Australia’s agriculture department, said in a statement on Sunday. There are no significant health or welfare concerns with the livestock on the ship, he added

The Bahijah departed Fremantle port on Jan. 5 but was diverted away from the original route to the Middle East due to attacks on vessels in the Red Sea. There was about 16,000 sheep and cattle on the ship, according to local media. Some of the animals were unloaded on Friday at the request of the exporter.

The Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council said another ship was approved to export animals to Jordan and departed over the past few days, without naming the vessel. Ship-tracking data shows the Jawan left Fremantle last week, and Reuters reported it’s carrying 60,000 animals, citing WAFarmers.

Australia is seeking to phase out the live export of sheep by sea because of concerns over animal welfare, and the trade has dwindled over the past 20 years. The Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council said some animals died after being unloaded from the Bahijah, according to a statement.

The agriculture department said on Sunday that the Bahijah was off the West Australian coast and was undertaking routine cleaning. There are adequate provisions for the livestock on board, the government agency said.

The Humane Society International Australia said the government should reject the exporters request, and that the animals should be unloaded and transferred to quarantine facilities. “These sheep have been through enough,” Nicola Beynon, the head of campaigns at HSI Australia, said in a statement.

