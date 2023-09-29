Thousands of cantaloupes sold in 19 states and DC recalled after potential salmonella link

Thousands of cantaloupes sold in 19 states and Washington, D.C. are being voluntarily recalled after a test found they may potentially be contaminated with salmonella.

Eagle Produce LLC is recalling 6,456 cases of whole cantaloupes after a test was conducted in a distribution center by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As of Sept. 27, there have been no reported illnesses attributed to the recalled cantaloupes, according to a news release.

Customers who have purchased these cantaloupes are urged to not consume them, and should dispose of them. If you have concerns about an illness from consumption of one of these cantaloupes, you should contact a health provider.

The cantaloupes were sold between Sept. 5-16 in various retail supermarkets in these states:

California

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Washington, D.C.

Which cantaloupes are included in the recall?

Here are the cantaloupes that are under the recall. No other products or lot code dates are affected.

Kandy whole cantaloupe: UPC 4050, Lot Code 797901

Kandy whole cantaloupe: UPC 4050, Lot Code 797900

Kandy whole cantaloupe: UPC 4050, Lot Code 804918

For more information, you can contact Eagle Produce LLC at 1-800-627-8674 from Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.

What is salmonella?

Salmonella is a bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Salmonella can cause about 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the U.S. every year, and food is the source of most of these illnesses.

For most people, symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after an infection, and last four to seven days.

The CDC says most people recover without a specific treatment, and should not take antibiotics, which are typically used to only to treat people with severe illness, or people who are at risk for severe illness. Other cases require hospitalization.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cantaloupe recall: Kandy whole fruit cases recalled in 19 states