Thousands of chip-manufacturing jobs are coming to metro Phoenix. How to get one

Semiconductor companies and their suppliers are investing billions of dollars in new Arizona factories or fabs, but many of the people who eventually will be working at these sites haven’t entered the field yet. Many don't know how to enter or what opportunities are available.

That’s why the tech industry is seeking to sign up and train apprentices who might ultimately fill the majority of full-time jobs.

“At semiconductor fabs, about two-thirds of overall employees are at the technician level,” said Mike Russo, president and CEO of the National Institute for Innovation and Technology, which is coordinating a technician-apprenticeship program for the industry. “The greatest needs and opportunities are at the technician level."

While the industry already employs legions of engineers and other highly educated specialists, technicians are critical to keeping these complexes running. For example, technicians install, operate and maintain sophisticated equipment as well as air conditioning units, ultra-clean water systems, power components and more. “These are all technician positions,” Russo said.

Earning while learning

The exterior of one of the buildings of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in Phoenix on Aug. 24, 2023.

Potential applicants first must be hired by the appropriate company. After that happens, apprentices learn on the job. These full-time paid positions could appeal to a range of individuals including recent high school graduates, veterans and midlife workers seeking to shift their career paths. More information can be seen at www.niit.org.

Salaries range widely based on employer, location, job skills, requirements and other factors, but inexperienced individuals lacking even a two-year college degree might start out at roughly $50,000 a year, with experienced individuals in high-demand markets and positions commanding pay well above that.

Nationally, 85 companies in 17 states are participating in the apprenticeship program run by NIIT, a not-for-profit group headquartered in Maryland, under an exclusive contract with the federal Department of Labor. NIIT held a forum Feb. 22 at Gateway Community College in Phoenix to spread the word among local employers, community-college educators, local government officials and others.

“Apprentices receive a high level of expertise, training and instruction,” Russo said, adding that some apprenticeship programs also are open to beginning engineers.

TSMC's apprenticeship program

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which is building a $40 billion complex in north Phoenix, is the first company in Arizona to join NIIT’s program, which began in 2022. NXP Semiconductors, with a facility in Chandler, also has expressed interest in joining.

TSMC is investing $5 million and establishing a new apprenticeship program, with the company initially planning to train facility technicians over the next five years, eventually increasing that and expanding the curriculum to include additional positions.

The program receives financial support from Phoenix and the Arizona State Apprenticeship Office. TSMC's facility apprentices will work in mechanical operations, water-treatment, gas/chemicals, electrical and other areas. Apprentices also must complete various courses taught by partner Maricopa Community Colleges.

Some of TSMC’s first apprentices were recruited from contractors that have been constructing the massive $40 billion complex in north Phoenix. They will become full-time TSMC employees after serving as apprentices for 18 to 24 months. The company anticipates that future apprentices will be recruited from community colleges and vocational-education programs.

