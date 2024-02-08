Thousands of civil servants throwing away gold-plated pensions

Civil Servants

Nearly 20,000 civil servants have abandoned their generous defined benefit pensions in the past five years, The Telegraph can reveal.

Experts described the move as a “last resort” that would save a graduate £1,400 in a year – but cost them £13,000 in retirement.

Unlike most private sector workers, civil servants enjoy rare “gold-plated” defined benefit pensions, which guarantee an inflation-linked income in retirement.

However, thousands of government staff have stopped contributing to these highly sought-after pensions in a bid to increase their take-home pay.

Around half of those who have frozen their contributions since 2021 did so because of “affordability”, according to figures released by the Cabinet Office under a Freedom of Information request. More than a quarter said they were “not ready to save for the future”.

Tom Selby, of the broker AJ Bell, said that opting out of such highly sought-after pensions was a huge financial mistake.

“Defined benefit pensions are the gold standard and pretty much extinct in the private sector,” he said.

“Anyone lucky enough to have access to one of these schemes needs to think very carefully before opting out, as the value of the promised income you will get in retirement far outweighs the contribution you are asked to make. As such, quitting your defined benefit scheme should be viewed as a last resort.”

Most private sector workers are enrolled in “defined contribution” pension schemes. The savings are invested in a mixture of stocks and bonds, which means the value of the pot fluctuates every day and there is a risk that a saver can run out of money in retirement.

Civil servants ditching their pensions comes after a year blighted by strikes in the public sector. In April, more than 1,000 public workers crossed the picket line in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Mr Selby added that while public sector pensions are very generous, their strict structure stops civil servants from sacrificing a bit of their pension savings to boost their take-home pay.

He said: “Building flexibility into defined contribution pensions would be relatively easy as it’s a pot of money owned by the individual, but with defined benefit you’re building up an entitlement to a promised income.

“If you scaled back contributions, you’d also need to scale back the promised pension for that worker for the period during which they reduced contributions.”

Current rules dictate that civil servants must contribute between 4.6pc and 8pc of their salary into the scheme, depending on how much they earn. The government will contribute between 26pc and 30pc.

However, the bands will change from April, when the Government’s contribution rate will change to 28.97pc across the board.

If a civil servant on the “Fast Stream” graduate scheme with a starting salary of £31,186 opted out of the pension scheme for just one year, they would save around £1,400 but be paid £13,000 less in real terms over the course of a typical retirement of 20 years, according to calculations from the pensions consultancy Barnett Waddingham.

Richard Gibson, of Barnett Waddingham, said: “The civil service pension scheme is known as ‘gold plated’ for a reason – it is an excellent benefit for the UK’s civil servants.

“Obviously, during the cost of living crisis, people were looking to make ends meet by making any budget cuts possible, but it is absolutely critical that pension savings are the last thing to go.”

Liz Emerson, of the Intergenerational Foundation charity, said the high number of people opting out of the pension scheme suggested another “double whammy” on young workers under pressure from the higher cost of living.

She said: “Younger workers may need jam today rather than jam tomorrow and the government could help them by offering a slimmed down version of, for example, half the contributions for half the pension.”

However, Ms Emerson noted that contribution rates were so high because defined benefit pensions were very expensive for employers to maintain.

She said: “Contribution rates have to increase in order to make these pension schemes more affordable in the long term for younger and future generations of taxpayers on whose shoulders these pensions in payment will fall.”

The Government declined to comment.

