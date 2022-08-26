Thousands of educators, policymakers & technology leaders assemble to discuss the future of education in Thailand

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 14-15 September 2022, EDUtech Thailand will once again bring together the entire education ecosystem in Thailand to discuss new strategies, pedagogies, and innovations to bring inspiration in education to all.

EDUtech Thailand: Festival of Education | 14-15 Septemember 2022 | LIVE ONLINE

Over the two days, over 100 expert speakers from K-12 Schools and higher education institutions across Thailand will be addressing key themes such as Digital Leadership, Hybrid Learning, and Next-Gen Tools and Pedagogy in both English and Thai.

Headlining the festival agenda is Chayaporn Wattanasiri, President of Mae Fah Lung University. She'll be sharing higher education's move into the digital age, especially in the area of assessments.

Additional featured speakers at EDUtech Thailand include:

Prof Banchong Mahaisavariya, President , Mahidol University

Assoc. Prof Jirapon Sunkpho , Vice President of Information Technology, Graduate Program in IT Policy and Management, Thammasat University

Dr. Vinutthaput Phophet , Principal, Pakkred Secondary School

Asst. Prof. Anucha Somabut , Acting Director, Learning and Teaching Innovation Center, Khon Kaen University

Dr. Krittika Tanprasert , Director of the Learning Institute, King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi

Dr Atthawet Prougestaporn , Vice Rector for Academic and Faculty Affairs, Dusit Thani College

Dr. Lugkana Worasinchai , Co-Managing Director, IKI-SEA Vice President, Bangkok University

Varantorn (Ome) Thiensri , Associate Director of ICT, Harrow International AISL

Dr Piyarat Khanthap , Director of ICT and K-12 ICT Coordinator, KIS International School, Bangkok

Arnan (Roger) Sipitakiat, Ph.D., Director, Teaching and Learning Innovation Center, Chiang Mai University

Dr Chanita Rukspollmuang , Assistant President, Siam University

Assoc. Prof. Chailerd Pichitpornchai , Director for Institute for Innovative Learning, Cognitive Neuroscience, Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University

Fuangarun Preededilok , Chair, Division of Development Education, Faculty of Education, Chulalongkorn University

Rebecca Owens , Head of Secondary, Bromsgrove International School

Wigran Jornthapa, School Director, Jornchanasuksa School

Jacqui Brelsford , University Counsellor, British International School, Phuket

Richard Burkhill, Director of Digital Learning, Rugby School, Thailand

Running alongside the conference is a virtual exhibition hall showcasing the latest education technologies by edtech leaders including Lenovo, Google for Education, Amazon Web Services, Zoom, Coursera for Campus and more.

The two-day free-to-attend conference and exhibition is expected to gather over 1,000 education stakeholders from Thailand and beyond.

About EDUtech Thailand 2022

Date: 14-15 September 2022, LIVE ONLINE

Conference & Exhibition opening hours: 08:30 am ICT

Website: https://www.terrapinn.com/virtual/edutech-thailand/index.stm

Register: https://secure.terrapinn.com/V5/step1.aspx?E=10577

About Terrapinn

Terrapinn is a business media company. Its products are trade exhibitions, conferences, training solutions and electronic and print publications. For more information, please visit www.terrapinn.com.

Note: Press registration for the conference is compulsory and advance scheduling for speaker/ sponsor interviews is recommended. Press passes are strictly reserved for reporters, journalists, editors only. Final issuance of press passes is subjected to Terrapinn's discretion.

SOURCE Terrapinn; EDUtech Thailand