Thousands of electric car chargers pulled from UK roads after energy price surge

Electric Car Charge

Thousands of free electric car chargers have been pulled from Britain's roads over the past year as soaring energy costs makes them unaffordable to offer.

The number of chargers offering free electricity has fallen from 5,715 a year ago to 3,568, a drop of almost 40pc.

They now make up less than one in 10 public chargers on Britain’s roads, compared to one in five a year ago.

The drop in free top-up charging spots is the latest blow to the Government’s ambitions to attract motorists to electric cars by making it cheap and convenient to charge them away from home.

The figures, from Zap Map, which monitors installations across the UK and is used by the Government to publish official data on charging points, come as concerns about the price of owning an electric vehicle threaten to slow their adoption.

It said the 3,568 free chargers in late April compared to 3,961 four months earlier. A year ago, the company said 5,715 free chargers were available.

Free charging points were installed by supermarkets and car park operators as a way to attract owners of battery-powered vehicles, but wholesale electricity prices spiked last year amid concerns about energy security following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

While prices have come down, they remain more than double what they were two years ago.

Tesco stopped offering free electric car charging to shoppers in November. The supermarket was the UK’s biggest provider of free points, having introduced them to hundreds of car parks since 2019.

The Irish electricity network ESB began requiring payment for more than 300 previously free charging points in Northern Ireland at the end of April.

Melanie Shufflebotham, Zap Map’s co-founder and chief operating officer, said: “Free charging has been more common as an incentive for locations like supermarkets and car parks to draw in customers. But as electric vehicles become mainstream it’s quite reasonable that it is in decline - you would never expect to fill up your petrol car for free while you do your shopping.

Story continues

“Rising electricity costs have led to a clear decrease recently, but with more than 3,500 across the country smart EV drivers still have plenty of opportunity to top up at no cost.

“We will continue to see lots more chargers and many may still be free as some destinations look to encourage green travel, but the percentage is likely to be low. Meanwhile charging either at home or on the public networks will continue to be more affordable on a pence per mile basis than petrol or diesel.”

The decline of free chargers comes as electric vehicle owners pay more to charge their cars, meaning that it takes longer to recoup the costs of switching from petrol powered vehicles.

According to the RAC, the cost of charging an electric car using a rapid charger has climbed from £22.81 in May 2022 to £35.43 in April this year.

Official figures show that there were 40,150 public vehicle chargers in the UK at the start of April, 9,860 more than a year ago. The Government has said it plans to have 300,000 in the UK by 2030, in time for a ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars, but critics have said that at current rates it will miss its target by 20 years.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.