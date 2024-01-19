Unions threaten to shut down steelworks over 3,000 job losses

About 2,500 jobs will be lost within the next 18 months under Tata Steel's plans - Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Unions have threatened to walk out of Britain’s largest steelworks over nearly 3,000 jobs cuts announced as part of net zero plans to close its blast furnaces.

Tata Steel on Friday said it aims to “reverse more than a decade of losses” after it rejected union proposals that would have safeguarded thousands of jobs at its Port Talbot plant in South Wales.

Union bosses have threatened to disrupt operations as they consult workers over strike action in an effort to reverse the decision to cut jobs.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of trade union Unite, said it would use “everything in its armoury” to defend steelworkers and said Tata ought instead to ramp up steel production in the UK because of growing demand.

In a joint statement, steel unions Community and GMB said: “It’s unbelievable any government would give a company £500m to throw workers on the scrap heap, and our Government must re-evaluate its miserly offer to support investment at Tata Steel.”

Unite's Sharon Graham said the union would use 'everything in its armoury' to protect jobs - Jacob King/PA Wire

The steel giant, which is owned by Indian conglomerate Tata Group, on Friday said that about 2,500 jobs will be lost within the next 18 months.

Another 300 redundancies are expected to be made in the next few years, which could include jobs at Tata Steel’s cold rolling operation in Llanwern in Newport, South Wales.

The announcement followed negotiations on Thursday in which union bosses set out an alternative decarbonisation strategy for Tata Steel.

The mass layoffs are part of Tata Steel’s taxpayer-funded plans to replace its traditional blast furnaces with new electric arc furnaces, which require a smaller workforce.

Tata has argued that its plans to make steel manufacturing more environmentally friendly are necessary for Britain to hit its net zero targets.

It said in a statement: “This plan is intended to reverse more than a decade of losses and transition from the legacy blast furnaces to a more sustainable, green steel business.”

Tata claimed that the restructuring plans would “maintain the country’s self-sufficiency in steelmaking”, while also reducing its carbon emissions in the UK by 5m tons per year.

It said the plan was supported by the Government, which last year agreed a £500m subsidy to fund the transition to furnaces that can run on zero-carbon electricity at Port Talbot.

The Government said there would be support for workers losing their jobs, and said it was determined to secure a “sustainable and competitive” future for steel.

David Davies, the Welsh Secretary, said Labour had “not lifted a finger to save jobs at Tata”.

He added: “The actions of the UK Government have saved 5,000 jobs, which is 5,000 more than would have been saved if it had been left to the Labour Party.

“Those who have sadly lost their jobs will be shocked to see Labour just sniping from the sidelines today, having done nothing to save their jobs over many months.”

