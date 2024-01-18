Thousands of jobs at risk under net zero plans at Britain’s biggest steelworks

Tata Steel’s Port Talbot site will lose around three quarters of its 4,000 strong staff under plans to roll out electric arc furnaces - Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Britain’s largest steelworks is expected to announce up to 3,000 job cuts as it presses ahead with net zero plans to close its blast furnaces.

Tata Steel on Thursday rejected union proposals that would have safeguarded thousands of jobs at its Port Talbot mill in south Wales.

The UK steel giant, which is owned by Indian conglomerate Tata Group, will instead proceed with its tax-payer funded plan to replace traditional blast furnaces with greener, less-labour intensive technology.

Thousands of jobs are expected to be lost in the shift.

Tata has argued that the installation of new electric arc furnaces are necessary for Britain to hit its net zero targets.

However, union leaders suggested this was nothing more than a smokescreen to cut jobs.

Trade union GMB claimed Tata’s plan may actually create more carbon emissions and be worse for the environment as it would leave Britain reliant on imported steel in some instances.

Charlotte Brumpton-Childs, national officer at GMB, said: “The multi-union plan presented to Tata does decarbonise the steel industry and deliver a green transition, but in a realistic and measured way, without painful compulsory redundancies.

“Tata’s plan as it stands could actually increase carbon emissions – at least in the short term. Importing steel from halfway across the world will only make emissions worse, while sacrificing thousands of jobs and livelihoods. It is the worst of both worlds.”

Stephen Kinnock, Labour MP for Aberavon, home of the steelworks, agreed that Tata’s net zero plan left the UK more dependent on steel imports.

He said: “Global demand for steel is actually growing, but by pursuing a narrow electric arc furnace-only model, Tata Steel will be unable to seize the commercial opportunities of the future, while at the same time leaving Britain more dependent on imported steel from countries whose governments won’t always have Britain’s best interests at heart.”

Stephen Kinnock, MP for Aberavon, said the plans would leave the UK reliant on foreign steel suppliers - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Discussions between Tata executives and union chiefs were held in London on Thursday, led by the company’s finance chief Koushik Chatterjee.

Union bosses set out an alternative decarbonisation strategy for Tata Steel at the meeting on Thursday. However, Tata is understood to have rejected the proposals.

The Indian-owned steel maker will instead press ahead with plans to decarbonise its operations at Port Talbot, which is the UK’s single largest carbon emitter, by replacing its two coal-fired blast furnaces with electric arc furnaces.

In a small concession, Tata has accepted a union plea to keep Port Talbot’s hot strip mill open during the transition period, a move expected to support hundreds of jobs.

At present, the steelworks employs around 4,000 staff, which is around half of Tata Steel’s UK workforce. An estimated 3,000 jobs will be lost in the shift to electric arc furnaces.

In September, the Government agreed a £500m subsidy for Tata Steel to help fund the transition to furnaces that can run on zero-carbon electricity at Port Talbot.

Tata Steel is expected to make an official announcement on Friday. While the majority of job cuts are understood to fall on Port Talbot, redundancies are also expected at Tata operations in Corby, Hartlepool, Wolverhampton, Shotton, Trostre and Llanwern.

A Tata Steel spokesman said: “We have been engaging regularly and constructively with our trade union colleagues and their advisers for some time about the best way forward to create a sustainable green steel future for Tata Steel in the UK.

“When we have any formal announcement to make about our proposals for the future, we will always share these with our employees first.”

Tata was expected to announce the closure of Port Talbot’s blast furnaces in November but the announcement was delayed.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham has called on the Government to intervene and protect British jobs - Jacob King/PA Wire

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham on Thursday accused Tata of “playing games with people’s livelihoods”.

Ms Graham added: “The Government now needs to step in and step up. This is the time to defend British workers and communities, as well as our industrial base and our national security.

“More managed decline can only help the UK’s competitors – steel producers in other countries. Politicians need to make the right choices now or they will not be forgiven easily.”

A spokesman for the Prime Minister declined to comment on “speculation in relation to commercial matters” but said: “More broadly, our commitment to the steel sector is clear.

“We committed £500m of support that will transform the site and also protect thousands of jobs. We will continue to work closely with the industry and with Tata Steel.”

Steel making is widely considered one of the hardest industries to decarbonise, as plants require massive investment to switch to either electricity or hydrogen.

The Government’s promise of £500m came after the owners of Port Talbot, which uses natural gas and coal to smelt steel, repeatedly warned they would close the site without state support to help reduce carbon emissions.

Mumbai-based Tata Steel is expected to spend £1.25bn, including the Government’s £500m subsidy, decarbonising Port Talbot. Ministers have said the proposals will reduce carbon emissions in the UK by 1.5pc.

