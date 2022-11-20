Thousands of Meta workers signed up to Blind the day before Mark Zuckerberg announced mass layoffs

Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta layoffs on November 9. Eric Risberg/AP

Meta employees flocked to the anonymous professional network Blind the day before mass layoffs.

Close to 3,000 Meta staff signed up to Blind the day before Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement.

In the past two weeks about 7,000 Meta staff signed up, with 3 in 4 workers now on the site.

Thousands of Meta staff flocked to the anonymous professional network Blind the day before Mark Zuckerberg announced mass job cuts, according to its co-founder.



On the day before the Facebook founder announced 11,000 job cuts, close to 3,000 Meta employees signed up to the platform, Kyum Kim told Insider.

Blind has more than 64,000 Meta employees signed up on its platform, which it says is more than three quarters of the workforce. More than 7,000 Meta staff have signed up in the past two weeks.

"I thought that was pretty mind-blowing," Kim said. "We've definitely seen much more usage in the recent days."



Blind users can only post a review of a company they work for. The platform gauges the professional status of its users by requiring them to provide their work email address, job title and employer when joining.



Some 44 employee reviews of Meta were posted on Blind on November 9 and 10, with many using the opportunity to hit out at Zuckerberg. Some reviews were positive, however.

Kim told Insider in an interview that discussion "naturally carries over" to public channels on its site when layoffs occur as people are looking for new opportunities and are gauging what's on offer in the job market.



"Even if you're not laid off, a lot of people are more interested in finding new jobs now because you realize that tech is no longer safe," he said. "The trust in companies is at an all-time low right now."



Kim, who is Blind's chief business officer, said he was not surprised that executives also used Blind because "very challenging discussions" take place there.

He said: "When you go on LinkedIn, people were almost saying they're happy they got laid off, but it's just crazy. For every one of those posts, I think there's at least hundreds of other people who are struggling and stressed out."



In his view, Blind's anonymous format allows employees to speak freely without fear of retribution.

"I personally feel very bad for the people who have been laid off," Kim said. "I just can't imagine the struggles that they're going through right now."

Blind was founded in South Korea in 2013 and became available in the US two years later. It has more than seven million verified users at 300,000-plus companies, according to its App Store profile.

Meta didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider