Thousands of Michigan residents wrongly accused of fraud to get $1,600 checks

About 3,000 unemployment insurance claimants who were wrongly accused of fraud by Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency and then had money and other assets seized will each receive an average of $1,600 in a settlement in a class-action lawsuit, if a judge approves the deal later this month.

The motion for final approval of the class-action settlement, which is unopposed and was filed in December 2023, is the latest development in the lawsuit called Bauserman v. Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency, which was filed in 2015 after as many as 40,000 Michigan residents over a two-year period were wrongly accused of fraud by a state computer system that operated without human supervision and had an error rate as high as 93%.

Nearly a decade later, 3,206 of these claimants appear close to receiving a portion of the $20 million settlement that was approved by the state's Court of Claims nearly a year ago.

Counsel for the class — the law firm Pitt, McGehee, Palmer, Bonanni and Rivers — and the state Attorney General had a list of more than 8,000 known class members who were contacted.

The reason not all 40,000 claimants were included in the class list stems from a Michigan Supreme Court decision that limited who could sue based on the timing of when the harm was done, Jennifer Lord, a partner at Pitt, McGehee, Palmer, Bonanni and Rivers, said when the settlement was approved.

Those wrongly accused of fraud by Michigan's $47-million computer system, called Michigan Integrated Data Automated System (MiDAS) and implemented by former Gov. Rick Snyder, were subjected to quadruple penalties and many were subjected to aggressive collection techniques such as wage garnishment and seizure of income tax refunds that in some cases led to personal bankruptcy. Multiple lawsuits have been filed against the state's UIA because of this system.

Ultimately, 3,206 claimants registered for the settlement and 968 of those claimants were awarded extra money from the "Hardship Fund," and will receive an average of $4,150 if the settlement is approved.

The plaintiffs’ counsel requests a fee of $6.6 million.

A fairness hearing, where class members will have an opportunity to voice their support or opposition of the proposed settlement, is scheduled for Jan. 29 in the Michigan Court of Claims.

