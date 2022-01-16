U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.81 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.94 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.27
    +2.15 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1416
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3680
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,054.74
    +162.57 (+0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,037.76
    +12.02 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    -20.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Thousands of Music Lovers Join the HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" Music Live

·3 min read

Riding on this huge success, more performers from around the world expected to join the campaign, encouraging youngsters to pursue their dreams

HONG KONG, Jan. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a leading fixed-line operator and information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider, announced the HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" Music Live was successfully held virtually on 14 January. Various talented musicians and bands took part and delivered stellar performances, demonstrating an extraordinary start for the 2022 campaign.

Local singer Endy Chow (PRNewsfoto/HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC))
In line with HGC's belief in embracing a new era of diversity for Hong Kong through technology, the event confirmed the value of the branding campaign's direction to inspire young people to be bold, pursue their dreams and let their uniqueness shine.

To cope with the latest anti-epidemic measures and ensure the safety of the audience and staff, HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" Music Live was an all virtual concert, however the performances were all highly enjoyable and just as memorable.

Local singer Endy Chow and the band ToNick were among the evening's highlights, delighting fans with some of their most popular songs. Joining them for the virtual gig were The Black Sheepee, Wondergarl and Chonotenki who also delivered exciting performances and a vibrant positive energy.

Besides local performers and bands, HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" Music Live also invited two street performers - Xiaohainan who always perform at Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Tyler Tseng from Tamsui, to perform virtually, sharing their unique music styles and initiating interaction opportunities with the online audience in Hong Kong.

Having set the scene for its upcoming campaign with the online concert, HGC is now even more dedicated to inspiring local youngsters to pursue their dreams, embrace new challenges, and strive for innovation. Support for young people and musicians is more important than ever and in the future, HGC will continue to organize thought-provoking events, inviting performers from around the world, such as London, Manila, Singapore and Bangkok, to cheer up young people and enable them to shine bright on stage.

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 23 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

SOURCE HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC)

