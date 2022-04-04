U.S. markets close in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,568.90
    +23.04 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,869.71
    +51.44 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,464.89
    +203.39 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,092.30
    +1.19 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.75
    +3.48 (+3.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.50
    +9.80 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.57
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0970
    -0.0079 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4030
    +0.0260 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3103
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7900
    +0.3000 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,261.88
    -1,167.03 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,064.62
    -19.64 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Thousands of rentable Polestar EVs to land on Hertz lots

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

Hertz has agreed buy up to 65,000 Polestar electric vehicles over five years, a deal that will help the rental giant electrify its fleet and give the EV automaker access to a wider market, including corporate customers and ride-hailing drivers.

Hertz, which went through a reorganization after filing for bankruptcy protection in May 2020, is aiming to offer more EVs in its global rental fleet for consumers as well as corporate fleets and to ride-hailing drivers.

Hertz' EV goals kicked off in October when it announced plans to buy 100,000 Tesla vehicles for a reported $4.2 billion. Hertz also announced plans to install thousands of chargers throughout its network to support the increase in EVs, Shortly after the announcement, Uber said it would rent up to half of that order for its drivers.

Hertz wouldn't share how many Tesla vehicles are now in its fleet. A Hertz spokesperson said the company is "actively taking deliveries and integrating into our retail and rideshare fleets."

The agreement with Polestar shows the rental giant's intent to add some EV diversity in its fleet — at least at the higher price point. Both Tesla and Polestar are considered premium automakers with vehicles priced above $40,000.

Hertz will initially buy the Polestar 2 EV. The companies didn't say if the Polestar 3, an all-electric SUV to be assembled at a plant shared with Volvo Cars at a factory in Ridgeville, South Carolina, will also join the Hertz fleet. Production of Polestar 3 is expected to begin globally in 2022.

Hertz said Polestar vehicles will first show up in its European fleet this spring and in North America and Australia in late 2022.

Polestar, the EV automaker that spun out of Geely Holdings-owned Volvo Cars, launched with a limited production run of a hybrid grand tourer Polestar 1. But it was the Polestar 2, a sporty sedan that comes in a dual and single-motor versions, that helped the company gain followers.

Polestar intends to become a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq exchange via merger with special purpose acquisition company Gores Guggenheim. The merger is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

Recommended Stories

  • Hertz will order up to 65,000 Polestar EVs for its rental fleet

    Hertz will order as many as 65,000 Polestar EVs to help electrify its rental fleet.

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • Biden demands ‘urgent’ gun reform as Sacramento shooting victims named

    ‘We must do more than mourn; we must act’

  • Alphabet’s Wing is bringing drone delivery to Texas this week

    Wing this morning announced that it is adding Texas to its list of drone delivery markets. On April 7, the Alphabet-owned operation will be arriving in Frisco and Little Elm, a pair of towns in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Also on the list is easyvet for pet meds, Texas Health, which provides first aid kits, and Blue Bell Creameries, which is dropping off ice cream as summer looms.

  • 7 red flags that signal it may be time to dump your financial adviser

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. In these trying financial times, more Americans are leaning on financial advisers for money advice. While in 2020, 22% of Americans said a financial adviser was their most trusted source of financial advice, in 2021, 26% said that, according to a survey of American adults from Northwestern Mutual.

  • Inherited IRA and 401(k) Rules Explained

    Inherited individual retirement accounts (IRAs) have long been a method to allow non-spousal beneficiaries to inherit an IRA account and let the account continue to grow on a tax-deferred basis over time. In 2007, the rules were changed to allow non-spousal beneficiaries of 401(k) and other defined-contribution retirement plans to treat these accounts in a similar fashion. Spousal beneficiaries of an IRA have the option of taking the account and managing it as if it were their own, including the calculation of required minimum distributions (RMDs).

  • Cardi B quits Twitter after feuding with fans over Grammys no-show

    Cardi B has left the stage. The Bronx native deleted her Twitter account Sunday after fans got angry that she skipped the Grammys in Las Vegas, but not before wishing death on the mom of one of them. “I’m deleting my twitter but On God I hate this f--in dumb--- fan base,” she tweeted. “You got the slow dumb---es dragging my kids all cause y’all (thought) I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t ...

  • AMD to acquire cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that semiconductor company AMD has acquired cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying Netflix (NFLX) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • Trump-Tied Social Media SPAC Slides After Key Executives Quit

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of the shell company taking Donald Trump’s media venture public extended their selloff after a report that a pair of key executives resigned and Elon Musk bought a sizable stake in social media competitor Twitter Inc. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Ou

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Sea Limited (SE) Position?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • Down 70% From Its High, Is Pinterest Stock a Buy?

    Pinterest saw engagement drop in 2021, and if that trend continues, this social media company could be in serious trouble. Pinterest is unlike other social networks. Users engage with visual content like images and videos to discover ideas, find products, or learn skills.

  • Why Alibaba, iQIYI, and Pinduoduo Stocks Popped Monday

    Chinese tech stocks continued to move higher Monday morning as further details emerged on a Chinese government effort to save China-based, U.S.-listed stocks from being delisted. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) had gained 6.2%, iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) was rising 11.5%, and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) was leading the sector higher with a 14.8% gain. Refusing to permit the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) to inspect data from their financial audits.

  • Why Zillow Stock Is Worth Another Look

    When Zillow (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) decided to exit the iBuying business, many investors lost faith in the company overnight. Not only was iBuying seen as a disaster, but management's handling of the shutdown of the business was looked at even less favorably, because the company sent mixed messages for weeks before pulling the plug. The core of Zillow's business is the internet, media, and technology business, or IMT, including the Zillow app.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    GameStop (NYSE: GME), Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) -- soared on Monday. All three stocks would go on to decline over the final four trading days of the week, but only one of them fell enough to offset the initial Monday pop. GameStop, Chewy, and AMC Entertainment rose 15%, fell 11%, and climbed 9% last week, respectively, averaging out to a hearty 4.3% increase.

  • US House Members Have Huge Stakes in These 10 War Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 war stocks that U.S. House Members have huge stakes in. If you want to read about some war stocks popular in the House, go directly to U.S. House Members Have Huge Stakes in These 5 War Stocks. Members of the United States Congress are mandated under the Stop […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cybercrime and cybersecurity had a record year in 2021, with the Theft Research Center saying the number of data breaches recorded surpassed the previous record year by 23%. Cybersecurity stocks should be seen as one of the prime opportunities for investors, because like death and taxes, cybercrime will likely always be with us. For that reason, this pair of companies should be at the top of every investor's list of cybersecurity stocks to own for decades to come.

  • Two key tech execs quit Truth Social after troubled app launch

    (Reuters) -The two Southern tech entrepreneurs had the two qualities that Donald Trump’s Truth Social startup needed: tech-industry expertise and a politically conservative worldview aligned with the former president, a rare combination in the liberal-leaning industry centered in San Francisco. Josh Adams and Billy Boozer - the company’s chiefs of technology and product development - joined the venture last year and quickly became central players in its bid to build a social-media empire, backed by Trump’s powerful brand, to counter what many conservatives deride as “cancel culture” censorship from the left. Less than a year later, both have resigned their senior posts at a critical juncture for the company’s smartphone-app release plans, according to two sources familiar with the venture.