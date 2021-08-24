U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,485.25
    +9.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,338.00
    +57.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,372.00
    +67.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,214.00
    +7.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.18
    +0.54 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.60
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1734
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.04
    -1.52 (-8.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3707
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7740
    +0.0940 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,732.20
    -506.77 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,260.00
    -3.44 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,103.87
    -5.15 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Threads Styling announces the launch of new B2B service, Threads Connect, empowering independent personal shoppers and stylists worldwide

·2 min read

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Threads Styling, the leading luxury shopping platform announces the launch of a new service aimed at empowering independent personal shoppers and stylists to scale their own business. The program, called Threads Connect, gives partners direct access to Threads' own custom-built technology platform, global sourcing network and curated style content. The new service will drive the next stage of the company's global expansion plans with a strong focus on the US and the APAC region.

hreads Styling launches Threads Connect service
hreads Styling launches Threads Connect service

Threads has become the go-to luxury shopping platform for Gen Z and young Millennials thanks to its innovative business model. The brand inspires young luxury consumers across their native social channels Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, and services clients over their preferred chat platform including Whatsapp, iMessage and WeChat. The convenient chat-based model creates a completely personalised service and allows the brand to engage directly with young luxury consumers.

For the first time, Threads will offer independent personal shoppers and stylists the opportunity to become a partner, giving them the ability to tap into its unique platform via the Threads Connect service. Partners will be connected to the Threads global sourcing network, including its extensive community of brand partners, giving them unrivaled access to hard-to-find pieces anywhere in the world.

In addition, they can access Threads' technology platform which enables shoppers to track all client sales and order status. They can invoice and service clients across any channels, while maintaining a central knowledge base. Partners also have the option to utilise Threads' inspiring style content, as well as its global logistics network.

Sophie Hill, Threads Styling CEO comment:

"I'm so excited to share Threads' unique technology platform with independent personal shoppers worldwide and help them to scale their own business. Our system was built to enable our internal personal shoppers to deliver a high level of service to their client base, and extending the platform via the Threads Connect service is a natural next step".

Through its personalised social and chat-based commerce model, Threads Styling is the future of fashion commerce for the next generation of Gen Z and young Millennial luxury shoppers. The new Threads Connect service will enable Threads to expand its community, broaden its global presence and continue to pioneer a new era of chat-based commerce.

SOURCE Threads Styling

Recommended Stories

  • Cardano Alonzo Hard Fork: What You Need to Know

    Cardano prepares to enter the decentralized application space as smart contract functionality arrives.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 24th, 2021

    Following Monday’s bullish session, a return to yesterday’s highs would support a breakout day for the majors.

  • Apple’s Tim Cook, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella Plan to Visit White House

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officers of Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. plan to attend a White House meeting with President Joe Biden this week to discuss efforts by private companies to improve cybersecurity following a dramatic uptick in ransomware and online attacks over the past year.Apple’s Tim Cook, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Amazon’s Andy Jassy plan to attend the event scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, according to people familiar with the matter.The executives

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2021

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • S.Korea set to curb Google, Apple commission dominance

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea is likely to bar Google and Apple from requiring software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commissions on in-app purchases, the first such curbs on the tech giants by a major economy. The parliament's legislation and judiciary committee is expected on Tuesday to approve the amendment of the Telecommunications Business Act, dubbed the "Anti-Google law," that takes aim at app store operators with dominant market positions. Lawmakers in South Korea have pushed the issue of the commission structure since mid last year.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 23rd, 2021

    After a late recovery on Sunday, the majors would need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to bring resistance levels into play.

  • Bitcoin Headed For $75,000, Analyst Says

    Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) next stop is $70.000 to $75,000, according to an industry insider and data analyst. What Happened: Yuri Mazur — head of data analysis at CEX.IO — recently told a crypto publicaiton Forkog that Bitcoin breaching $50,000 once again is a sign that we should expect it to soon reach new highs. According to him, if Bitcoin were to reach that price by the end of August, then bulls are likely to bring its price to new all-time highs of $70.000 to $75.000. What Else: Mazur believe

  • Xiaomi Wants Regulatory Clarity Before Venturing Into Crypto In India

    What Happened: Multinational electronics company Xiaomi Corp (OTCMKTS: XIACF) is open to expanding its financial services business to include cryptocurrency, but only after it is clear on the regulatory environment. Manu Kumar Jain, managing director of Xiaomi India, told the Economic Times that the company’s financial services business would only venture into crypto after gaining a better understanding of how to be compliant with local laws in India. “We will want to wait for all the regulatory

  • Let's Focus on Asana's Rally and Where It's Going

    A Real Money subscriber asked me to take a look at Asana , which has a website and mobile apps that are supposed to help you stay on track and keep organized. Let's check out the charts to see if they will keep us focused.

  • Samsung to invest $206 billion by 2023 for post-pandemic growth

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Group will invest 240 trillion won ($206 billion) in the next three years to expand its footprint in biopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and robotics in the post-pandemic era, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said. The jewel of South Korea's biggest conglomerate on Tuesday said the investment through 2023 will help strengthen the group's global standing in key industries such as chip-making, while allowing it to seek growth opportunities in new areas such as robotics and next-generation telecommunications. Samsung Electronics, the world's largest memory chip maker, said the group plans to solidify technology and market leadership through mergers and acquisitions.

  • RTX 3090 Owner Finds Old Glove Inside $1500 GPU

    Imagine this. You’ve just paid a ton for a new RTX 3090 Founders Edition GPU. You plug the card in, boot everything up and … wait, why is my super-expensive GPU running at 230 degrees?

  • Cardano (ADA): Expect a Pullback and Another Rally Soon

    Cardano is now the 3rd largest cryptocurrency by market cap and has rightfully earned its separate coverage.

  • Apple planning new high-end Mac Mini with its own ‘M1X’ chip, report claims

    Apple is planning a new, high-end version of its Mac Mini with a similarly fresh kind of chip, according to a new report. Last year, Apple introduced a range of new computers that included its M1 chip, the first processor it has made for its own computers. The newest addition to the line-up is the new iMac, but Apple introduced the new chip with a refreshed MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac Mini.

  • These Motorola Phones Will Make You Rethink Paying $1,000 For a Samsung or iPhone

    Flagship features without flagship prices.

  • Is Apple Finally Listening To Consumers And Letting Go Of Steve Jobs' Worldview? Why Mark Gurman Thinks So

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s recent reversal of its new iOS 15 software update indicates a big change to the tech giant’s design philosophy, as per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. What happened: The Cupertino, California-based tech giant recently reversed some controversial changes rolled out as part of the new iOS 15 update and delayed the launch of the update's marquee feature as it looked to address criticism from users. The biggest such change involved Apple moving the address bar from the top of the

  • Intel Lands Pentagon Deal to Support Domestic Chip Making

    Intel said it would provide commercial foundry services as part of a broader program with the government agency that aims to build up domestic design and production of cutting-edge chips.

  • Ditch the Long HDMI Cables and Go Wireless with an HDMI Extender

    Death to long HDMI cables.

  • Why Monero Is Skyrocketing Today

    As of 10:30 a.m. EDT Monday, Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) coins were changing hands at $321.35 apiece -- up 14.55% over the prior 24 hours on very heavy trading volume. The token's rally was part of a broader cryptocurrency upswing, and also propelled by growing concerns about Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) non-fungibility problem. Monero is the largest privacy cryptocurrency in the world, with a market cap of $5.76 billion.

  • What Microsoft's Office Price Increase Means for Investors

    Businesses will have to pay more for the popular productivity suite next year, and investors will benefit.

  • EtherRock continues to set new all-time highs following record $836k sale

    NFT project EtherRock has continued its recent record-breaking pace following the sale of EtherRock 27 for an incredible $836k.