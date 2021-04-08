U.S. markets close in 25 minutes

Threat from Counterfeit Products and Volatility in Raw Material Prices Presents Challenges for the Global Luggage Market

·4 min read

DUBLIN, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Luggage (Business Bags, Travel Bags and Casual Bags) Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global luggage market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2025). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as growing travel and tourism spending, rapid urbanization, increasing middle-class population and spending, etc. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are the threat from counterfeit products and volatility in raw material prices.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the luggage market including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the global luggage market by value and includes segment analysis as well. The report also includes regional analysis of the luggage market for the following regions: North America, Central and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall luggage market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players dominating the luggage market are Samsonite International S.A., VF Corporation, LVMH Group (Rimowa) and VIP Industries Limited. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Luggage: An Overview
2.1.1 Evolution of Luggage
2.1.2 Luggage Manufacturing Process
2.1.3 Categories of Luggage
2.2 Luggage Segmentation: An Overview
2.2.1 Luggage Segmentation by Distribution Channel
2.2.2 Luggage Segmentation by Material Type and Product Type
2.2.3 Luggage Segmentation by Price and Purpose

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Luggage Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Luggage Market by Value
3.1.2 Global Luggage Market by Region (Asia Pacific (China, Japan and Asia Pacific (excluding Japan & China), North America, Europe, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
3.1.3 Global Luggage Market by Segments (Casual bags, Travel bags and Business bags)
3.2 Global Luggage Market: Segment Analysis
3.2.1 Global Business Bags Market by Value
3.2.2 Global Travel Bags Market by Value
3.2.3 Global Casual Bags Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 North America Luggage Market: An Analysis
4.1.1 North America Luggage Market by Value
4.2 Central and South America Luggage Market: An Analysis
4.2.1 Central and South America Luggage Market by Value
4.3 Europe Luggage Market: An Analysis
4.3.1 Europe Luggage Market by Value
4.4 Asia Pacific Luggage Market: An Analysis
4.4.1 Asia Pacific Luggage Market by Value
4.4.2 Japan Luggage Market by Value
4.4.3 China Luggage Market by Value
4.4.4 Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan and China) Luggage Market by Value
4.5 Middle East & Africa Luggage Market: An Analysis
4.5.1 Middle East & Africa Luggage Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Travel and Tourism Spending
5.1.2 Rapid Urbanization
5.1.3 Growth of E-commerce
5.1.4 Rising Purchasing Power
5.1.5 Rising Youth Population
5.1.6 Increasing Middle Class Population and Spending
5.1.7 Rise in Student Enrolment
5.2 Challenges
5.2.1 Threat from Counterfeit Products
5.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
5.3 Market Trends
5.3.1 Rising Demand for Smart Luggage
5.3.2 Surge in Online Advertising
5.3.3 Growing Inclination Towards Branded Products
5.3.4 Use of Luggage as Fashion Accessory

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Luggage Market Players: Financial Comparison
6.2 Global Luggage Market Players by Brands
6.3 Global Luggage Market Players by Products
6.4 Global Luggage Market Players by Brand Mapping
6.5 India Luggage Players by Market Share

7. Company Profiles

  • LVMH Group (Rimowa)

  • Samsonite International S.A.

  • VF Corporation

  • VIP Industries Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ayjv9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/threat-from-counterfeit-products-and-volatility-in-raw-material-prices-presents-challenges-for-the-global-luggage-market-301265094.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

