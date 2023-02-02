Threat detection systems market to grow by 16.45% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing number of terrorist activities will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Threat Detection Systems Market 2023-2027

Threat detection systems market insights -

Vendors : 15+, including Alert Logic Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Axis Communications AB, ChemImage Corp., Chemring Group Plc, Corptz, Fortra LLC, Group IB Service Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., LogRhythm Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., OSI Systems Inc., PerimeterX Inc., Safran SA, Smiths Group Plc, Stellar Cyber, Synapse Technology Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, Vectra AI Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Application (defense, commercial, industrial, public infrastructure, and residential), type (hardware, software, and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

The threat detection systems market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the threat detection systems market was valued at USD 44.46 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 19.85 billion. The threat detection systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 94.14 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 12.75%, according to Technavio.

Threat detection systems market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Story continues

Global Threat detection systems market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as M&A, innovation, and partnerships. They are investing heavily in R&D to introduce new products and enhance the efficiency of their products. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Alert Logic Inc. - The company offers threat detection system solutions such as Amazon GuardDuty and AWS Security Hub.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers threat detection system solutions such as Axis Intrusion protection.

Axis Communications AB - The company offers threat detection system solutions such as JUNO point chemical detector and PGR 1064 sensor.

Global threat detection systems market – Market dynamics

Major drivers

Increasing number of terrorist activities

Growing demand for large-scale surveillance in public places

Tightening regulations for security devices

Key challenges

High cost of threat detection systems

Concerns pertaining to the intrusion of privacy

Technological challenges

What are the key data covered in this threat detection systems market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the threat detection systems market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the threat detection systems market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the threat detection systems market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of threat detection systems market vendors

Threat Detection Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 177 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 94.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alert Logic Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Axis Communications AB, ChemImage Corp., Chemring Group Plc, Corptz, Fortra LLC, Group IB Service Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., LogRhythm Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., OSI Systems Inc., PerimeterX Inc., Safran SA, Smiths Group Plc, Stellar Cyber, Synapse Technology Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and Vectra AI Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

