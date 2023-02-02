U.S. markets closed

Threat detection systems market to grow by 16.45% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing number of terrorist activities will drive growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Threat detection systems market insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, including Alert Logic Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Axis Communications AB, ChemImage Corp., Chemring Group Plc, Corptz, Fortra LLC, Group IB Service Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., LogRhythm Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., OSI Systems Inc., PerimeterX Inc., Safran SA, Smiths Group Plc, Stellar Cyber, Synapse Technology Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, Vectra AI Inc., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Application (defense, commercial, industrial, public infrastructure, and residential), type (hardware, software, and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

To understand more about the threat detection systems market, request a sample report

The threat detection systems market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report

In 2017, the threat detection systems market was valued at USD 44.46 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 19.85 billion. The threat detection systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 94.14 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 12.75%, according to Technavio.

Threat detection systems market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global Threat detection systems market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as M&A, innovation, and partnerships. They are investing heavily in R&D to introduce new products and enhance the efficiency of their products. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

  • Alert Logic Inc. - The company offers threat detection system solutions such as Amazon GuardDuty and AWS Security Hub.

  • Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers threat detection system solutions such as Axis Intrusion protection.

  • Axis Communications AB - The company offers threat detection system solutions such as JUNO point chemical detector and PGR 1064 sensor.

Global threat detection systems market – Market dynamics

Major drivers

  • Increasing number of terrorist activities

  • Growing demand for large-scale surveillance in public places

  • Tightening regulations for security devices

Key challenges

  • High cost of threat detection systems

  • Concerns pertaining to the intrusion of privacy

  • Technological challenges

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this threat detection systems market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the threat detection systems market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the threat detection systems market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the threat detection systems market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of threat detection systems market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The intrusion detection system market size should rise by USD 5.08 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 14.98%. This report extensively covers market segmentations by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The perimeter intrusion detection systems market size is expected to increase by USD 5.78 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.2%. This report extensively covers segmentation by component (solutions and services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Threat Detection Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

177

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 94.14 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

16.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution 

North America at 37%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Alert Logic Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Axis Communications AB, ChemImage Corp., Chemring Group Plc, Corptz, Fortra LLC, Group IB Service Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., LogRhythm Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., OSI Systems Inc., PerimeterX Inc., Safran SA, Smiths Group Plc, Stellar Cyber, Synapse Technology Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and Vectra AI Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global threat detection systems market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Public infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alert Logic Inc.

  • 12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.5 Axis Communications AB

  • 12.6 ChemImage Corp.

  • 12.7 Chemring Group Plc

  • 12.8 Corptz

  • 12.9 Group IB Service Ltd

  • 12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 12.11 LogRhythm Inc.

  • 12.12 Mirion Technologies Inc.

  • 12.13 Safran SA

  • 12.14 Smiths Group Plc

  • 12.15 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

  • 12.16 Thales Group

  • 12.17 Vectra AI Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/threat-detection-systems-market-to-grow-by-16-45-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-increasing-number-of-terrorist-activities-will-drive-growth---technavio-301735867.html

SOURCE Technavio

