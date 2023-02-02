Threat detection systems market to grow by 16.45% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing number of terrorist activities will drive growth - Technavio
Threat detection systems market insights -
Vendors: 15+, including Alert Logic Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Axis Communications AB, ChemImage Corp., Chemring Group Plc, Corptz, Fortra LLC, Group IB Service Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., LogRhythm Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., OSI Systems Inc., PerimeterX Inc., Safran SA, Smiths Group Plc, Stellar Cyber, Synapse Technology Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, Vectra AI Inc., among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Application (defense, commercial, industrial, public infrastructure, and residential), type (hardware, software, and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)
The threat detection systems market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why buy?
Add credibility to strategy
Analyzes competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
In 2017, the threat detection systems market was valued at USD 44.46 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 19.85 billion. The threat detection systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 94.14 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 12.75%, according to Technavio.
Threat detection systems market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Global Threat detection systems market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as M&A, innovation, and partnerships. They are investing heavily in R&D to introduce new products and enhance the efficiency of their products. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
Alert Logic Inc. - The company offers threat detection system solutions such as Amazon GuardDuty and AWS Security Hub.
Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers threat detection system solutions such as Axis Intrusion protection.
Axis Communications AB - The company offers threat detection system solutions such as JUNO point chemical detector and PGR 1064 sensor.
Global threat detection systems market – Market dynamics
Major drivers
Increasing number of terrorist activities
Growing demand for large-scale surveillance in public places
Tightening regulations for security devices
Key challenges
High cost of threat detection systems
Concerns pertaining to the intrusion of privacy
Technological challenges
What are the key data covered in this threat detection systems market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the threat detection systems market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the threat detection systems market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the threat detection systems market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of threat detection systems market vendors
Threat Detection Systems Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
177
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 94.14 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
16.45
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
Alert Logic Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Axis Communications AB, ChemImage Corp., Chemring Group Plc, Corptz, Fortra LLC, Group IB Service Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., LogRhythm Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., OSI Systems Inc., PerimeterX Inc., Safran SA, Smiths Group Plc, Stellar Cyber, Synapse Technology Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and Vectra AI Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global threat detection systems market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Public infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.8 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Alert Logic Inc.
12.4 Amazon.com Inc.
12.5 Axis Communications AB
12.6 ChemImage Corp.
12.7 Chemring Group Plc
12.8 Corptz
12.9 Group IB Service Ltd
12.10 Honeywell International Inc.
12.11 LogRhythm Inc.
12.12 Mirion Technologies Inc.
12.13 Safran SA
12.14 Smiths Group Plc
12.15 Teledyne Technologies Inc.
12.16 Thales Group
12.17 Vectra AI Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
