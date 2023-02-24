U.S. markets open in 9 hours 27 minutes

Threat detection systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 94.14 billion from 2022 to 2027, Use of emerging technologies for increasing efficiency is a leading trend - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global threat detection systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 94.14 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.75% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 37% of the market's growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027)  Request a sample report

Threat Detection Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 94.14 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

16.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alert Logic Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Axis Communications AB, ChemImage Corp., Chemring Group Plc, Corptz, Fortra LLC, Group IB Service Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., LogRhythm Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., OSI Systems Inc., PerimeterX Inc., Safran SA, Smiths Group Plc, Stellar Cyber, Synapse Technology Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and Vectra AI Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to the strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Threat detection systems market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Defense, Commercial, Industrial, Public infrastructure, and Residential), and type (Hardware, Software, and Services).

  • The defense segment by the application will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Defense forces use complex, multi-layered threat detection and screening solutions to maintain the highest levels of security, allowing personnel to focus on critical missions instead of protecting infrastructure. Therefore, the increase in terrorist attacks and growing concerns about the security of defense infrastructure have increased the demand for security and threat detection solutions for defense applications.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global threat detection systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global threat detection systems market.

  • North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The presence of a large number of suppliers and increased focus on research and development activities, especially technologies such as high-power laser systems that increase the reliability and efficiency of threat detection systems, will further boost demand. Providers also use these technologies to bring new products to market. Moreover, increasing terrorist activities and geopolitical issues are expected to increase the demand for threat detection systems. Public infrastructure is heavily impacted by such activity and is therefore in the highest demand for threat detection systems. As a result, the use of threat detection systems at locations such as airports and railways is increasing.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Threat detection systems market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The increasing number of terrorist activities is notably driving market growth. With the increase in territorial disputes, geopolitical instability, and terrorism, the demand for advanced threat detection methods is increasing.

  • With the increase in terrorist attacks, there is a need for advanced security systems to help prevent such incidents.

  • For example, metal detectors can be used to identify bombs and weapons carried in public places. Similarly, advanced radar systems can be used to identify threats crossing regional borders.

  • Demand for systems or devices such as biometric authentication systems, explosive detectors, and video surveillance systems is also increasing, which is expected to propel the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The use of emerging technologies for increasing efficiency is the key trend in the threat detection systems market. 

  • Artificial intelligence (AI)-based techniques play a prominent role in the development of threat detection systems.

  • Various vendors are using these emerging technologies to make their products more efficient and investing in R&D to have a competitive edge over others.

  • Predictive analytics, a branch of advanced analytics, is being used to make predictions about unknown future events. Predictive analytics uses many techniques, from data mining, statistics, modeling, ML, and AI, to analyze current data to make predictions.

  • With the use of such technologies, the system is capable of learning continuously from the outcomes and improving itself to be more efficient and effective. The use of such technologies is expected to rise in the future and proliferate the market.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The high cost of threat detection systems is the major challenge impeding the market growth.

  • The cost and time to build a connectivity model for every single device in the network and on the premises are crucial and also add up to the cost associated with threat detection systems.

  • These additional expenses can be significant for regulatory authorities and should be factored into the budget.

  • Overall, these factors increase the cost of threat detection systems, which can be a challenge, especially for governments with a limited financial budget for IT spending. Hence, the high initial investment may have an adverse effect on market growth.

What are the key data covered in this threat detection systems market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the threat detection systems market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the threat detection systems market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the threat detection systems market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of threat detection systems market vendors

Related Reports:

The explosive detection equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD  2.78 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (hand-held detectors, ground-mounted screeners, and vehicle-mounted mobile detectors) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The radiation detection monitoring and safety market is expected to increase by USD 1.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.21%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (Healthcare, nuclear power plants, homeland security, and defense, and industrial applications) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global threat detection systems market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Public infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alert Logic Inc.

  • 12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.5 Axis Communications AB

  • 12.6 ChemImage Corp.

  • 12.7 Chemring Group Plc

  • 12.8 Corptz

  • 12.9 Group IB Service Ltd

  • 12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 12.11 LogRhythm Inc.

  • 12.12 Mirion Technologies Inc.

  • 12.13 Safran SA

  • 12.14 Smiths Group Plc

  • 12.15 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

  • 12.16 Thales Group

  • 12.17 Vectra AI Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Threat Detection Systems Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/threat-detection-systems-market-size-is-estimated-to-grow-by-usd-94-14-billion-from-2022-to-2027--use-of-emerging-technologies-for-increasing-efficiency-is-a-leading-trend---technavio-301754034.html

SOURCE Technavio

