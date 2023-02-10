Threat Intelligence Market [2023-2030] Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis Report | By Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the threat intelligence market size is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The increasing number of cyber-attacks and data breaches is driving the demand for threat intelligence solutions and services. Organizations across various industries are investing in threat intelligence to protect themselves from cyber threats, reduce the risk of data breaches, and comply with regulatory requirements.

In addition, the growth of cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) is leading to an increase in the number of connected devices and an exponential growth in the amount of data being generated, further driving the threat intelligence market growth. Geographically, North America is expected to hold the largest Threat Intelligence Market share, due to the presence of a large number of tech companies and the adoption of advanced technologies in the region.





Threat Intelligence Market Industry Developments:

In September 2018, Saudi telecommunications company (STC) signed an agreement with Anomali Company to develop a platform for cyber threats information sharing. This agreement aims on enhancing the methods of dealing with cyber threats in STC group and its subsidiaries.

In September 2018, SecureWorks entered into partnership with CrowdStrike to integrate SecureWorks’ Red Cloak Behavioral Analytics with CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform to offer endpoint detection and response solution with applied analytics and intelligence

Trends in the Threat Intelligence Market:

The threat intelligence market is evolving rapidly and several trends are shaping its growth and development. Some of the key trends in the threat intelligence market include:

Integration with Security Operations Centers (SOCs): Threat intelligence solutions are becoming more integrated with SOCs, allowing organizations to collect, analyze, and respond to security threats in real-time.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are becoming increasingly popular in threat intelligence, as they can analyze large amounts of data and identify threats faster and more accurately.

Cloud-based Deployment: Cloud-based deployment of threat intelligence solutions is becoming more common, as it allows organizations to access the solutions from anywhere and reduce their IT infrastructure costs.

Focus on Automation: There is a growing focus on automating threat intelligence processes, as it helps organizations to respond to threats faster and more effectively.





Key Players Covered in Threat Intelligence Market report are:

The major companies in the global threat intelligence market report include Fortinet Inc., IBM Corporation, McAfee, LLC, Dell Inc., CrowdStrike, ANOMALI, Broadcom, Webroot Inc., Juniper Networks Inc. and Farsight Security.

Regional Analysis:

North America is having largest threat intelligence market share and is expected to continue to dominate the market due to the presence of a large number of technology companies and the early adoption of advanced technologies in the region.

Europe is also a significant market for threat intelligence, as organizations in the region are becoming more aware of the importance of cybersecurity and are investing in threat intelligence solutions and services to protect their critical assets.

Threat Intelligence Market Segmentations:

By Component: The Threat Intelligence Market can be segmented into solutions and services. Threat intelligence solutions include software, platforms, and tools that organizations use to detect and respond to security threats. Threat intelligence services include consulting, implementation, and support services offered by vendors to help organizations implement and use threat intelligence solutions effectively.

By Deployment Mode: The market can be segmented into cloud-based and on-premises deployment. Cloud-based deployment is becoming increasingly popular as it allows organizations to access threat intelligence solutions from anywhere and reduces their IT infrastructure costs.

By Enterprise Size: The Threat Intelligence Market can be segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. SMEs are increasingly investing in threat intelligence to protect their critical assets and comply with regulatory requirements, while large enterprises have been early adopters of threat intelligence solutions.

By End-User Industry: The market can be segmented into several end-user industries, such as financial services, healthcare, government, retail, and others. Each industry has unique security requirements and is adopting threat intelligence solutions to meet their specific needs.





By Component

Solutions

Services

By Application

Information Security Management

Log Management

Risk Management

Identity & Access management

Others

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs)

By Industry Verticals

Healthcare

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail and E-commerce

Others

By Geography

North America (the U.S., and Canada)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)





