Threat Intelligence Platform Torchlight AI Adds Vice Admiral Robert Sharp as a Strategic Advisor

Torchlight
·2 min read

Accomplished national security executive to lead the organization's commercial space efforts.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Torchlight AI announces Vice Admiral Robert Sharp, USN (Ret.), has joined the firm as a Strategic Advisor. VADM Sharp served as a Naval Intelligence Officer for 34 years and was instrumental in the inception and growth of the US Navy's Information Warfare community. His last position within Government was as the Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), one of our nation's premier intelligence agencies, from February 2019 until June 2022.

USN Vice Admiral Robert Sharp (Ret)
USN Vice Admiral Robert Sharp (Ret)

"We are honored to have Vice Admiral Robert Sharp as an integral part of our Advisory team to enhance our impact in the commercial space sector. Bob's expertise and leadership in uniform, as a government executive and in the business sector is invaluable" said Jim Bourie, CEO of Torchlight AI. "Bob offers both the Government and Commercial divisions experience delivering world-class intelligence solutions that provide a decisive advantage to policy makers, military service members, intelligence professionals and first responders."

As Director at NGA, Bob and his team were responsible for delivering world-class geospatial intelligence to provide a decisive advantage to policy makers, military service members, intelligence professionals, first responders, and international partners. He was accountable for over 14,000 civilian, military and contractor employees working around the clock and globe in over 120 locations world-wide.

As a strategic advisor to Torchlight AI, VADM Sharp will leverage his years of knowledge in the commercial space industry to build strategic partnerships that augment and enhance threat analytics solutions for clients.

About Torchlight AI
Torchlight AI is a threat intelligence platform designed to predict emerging risk. Through world-class behavioral analytics and an intimate understanding of threat activities, Torchlight AI provides government & enterprise with unprecedented, data-driven solutions to reduce risk, lower costs, and limit liabilities.

Contact Information

Sue Kiley
Marketing Manager
sue@torchlight.ai
515-371-8171

SOURCE: Torchlight AI

.
.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741261/Threat-Intelligence-Platform-Torchlight-AI-Adds-Vice-Admiral-Robert-Sharp-as-a-Strategic-Advisor

