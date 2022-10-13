Threat Intelligence Security Market to record USD 14.03 Bn incremental growth; North America to have a significant market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global threat intelligence security market size is expected to increase by USD 14.03 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 23.96% between 2021 and 2026. The report expects the market growth to be significant in North America during the forecast period. The increased incidences of cyberattacks on information systems are creating huge growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. Download Sample PDF Report Here

The market is driven by the rising number of cyberattacks on connected devices or systems. The number of data breaches is increasing at an alarming rate globally. The average cost of a data breach is substantially high and can run into millions and companies must bear it if their networks are compromised and the attack is successful. Malicious attacks come from external sources, such as professional hackers, and are mainly intended to make financial gains from stolen data. Data breaches adversely impact businesses as stolen information can be misused or deployed for unethical practices. Hence, businesses are increasingly adopting threat intelligence services and platforms to shield and protect their sensitive information systems and gain an edge over cyber criminals. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

In addition, the increasing adoption of mobility and IoT expanding the attack surface and ransomware attackers targeting enterprises will further propel the market growth. However, the increasing complexity of IT infrastructure will hamper the market growth.

Threat Intelligence Security Market: End-user Landscape

By end-users, the market is analyzed across segments such as BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, transportation and logistics, and others.

BFSI companies are the major end-users of threat intelligence security solutions. The continuous targeting of the BFSI sector by cybercriminals is driving the growth of the segment. Also, increasing digital payments is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Threat Intelligence Security Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 35% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The threat intelligence security market in North America is growing rapidly because of the increased investments in threat intelligence security solutions by companies and the increasing application of threat intelligence solutions in commercial and industrial activities that involve data generation.

Gain insights into the key segments having high growth potential over the forecast period.



Companies Covered:

Anomali Inc.

BlueVoyant

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

Datto Holdings Corp.

DomainTools LLC

F Secure Corp.

Fortinet Inc.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Juniper Networks Inc.

LogRhythm Inc.

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Inc.

Mandiant Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc.

Open Text Corp.

Optiv Security Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Splunk Inc.

Trellix

Trend Micro Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

