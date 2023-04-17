ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stocks Shoot Up 31% But Its P/S Still Looks Reasonable

Despite an already strong run, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 31% in the last thirty days. Still, the 30-day jump doesn't change the fact that longer term shareholders have seen their stock decimated by the 61% share price drop in the last twelve months.

After such a large jump in price, when almost half of the companies in the United States' Specialty Retail industry have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.4x, you may consider ThredUp as a stock probably not worth researching with its 1.1x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

View our latest analysis for ThredUp

How Has ThredUp Performed Recently?

Recent times have been advantageous for ThredUp as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on ThredUp will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For ThredUp?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, ThredUp would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 15% gain to the company's revenues. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 76% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eleven analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 15% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 6.9% per annum growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why ThredUp's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

Story continues

The Final Word

ThredUp shares have taken a big step in a northerly direction, but its P/S is elevated as a result. Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of ThredUp's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook is contributing to its high P/S. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in revenues is quite remote, justifying the elevated P/S ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for ThredUp (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to be mindful of.

If you're unsure about the strength of ThredUp's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here