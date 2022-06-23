thredUP to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

U.S. markets closed

ThredUp Inc.
·2 min read
  TDUP
ThredUp Inc.
ThredUp Inc.

OAKLAND, Calif., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThredUp Inc. (Nasdaq: TDUP), one of the world’s largest online resale platforms for women’s and children’s apparel, shoes, and accessories, announced today that CEO and co-founder James Reinhart and CFO Sean Sobers will participate in the following investor conference:

4th Annual Wells Fargo "Bricks to Clicks" Digital Conference
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
11:40-12:10 PM PT/ 2:40-3:10 PM ET

The event will be webcast live on thredUP’s investor website at https://ir.thredup.com/. A replay will be available for 30 days following the event.

About thredUP

thredUP is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers love thredUP because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers love shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems and data science expertise. With thredUP's Resale-as-a-Service, some of the world's leading brands and retailers are leveraging our platform to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. thredUP has processed over 125 million unique secondhand items from 35,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, thredUP is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

Investor Contact
Lauren Frasch
ir@thredup.com

Media Contact
Christina Berger
media@thredup.com


