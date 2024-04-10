Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,160.64
    -49.27 (-0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,461.51
    -422.16 (-1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,170.36
    -136.28 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.39
    -52.41 (-2.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.25
    +1.02 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    2,352.40
    -10.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    28.06
    +0.07 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0746
    -0.0113 (-1.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5600
    +0.1940 (+4.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2541
    -0.0136 (-1.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    153.0540
    +1.2990 (+0.86%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    69,605.34
    +482.16 (+0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,961.21
    +26.42 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,581.81
    -191.32 (-0.48%)
     

Three ActivePassive ETFs See Roughly 50% AUM Jump From Inflows; ETF Fund Flows as of April 10

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

2,704.33

56,559.49

4.78%

FBND

Fidelity Total Bond ETF

850.24

8,847.08

9.61%

APUE

ActivePassive US Equity ETF

593.17

1,207.07

49.14%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

552.33

434,799.67

0.13%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

484.58

257,930.90

0.19%

XLC

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

449.62

18,896.21

2.38%

APCB

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF

300.86

563.93

53.35%

APIE

ActivePassive International Equity ETF

293.82

576.37

50.98%

VWOB

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

253.16

4,676.33

5.41%

VCLT

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

251.63

8,483.14

2.97%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

-3,724.88

447,011.85

-0.83%

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-1,088.68

526,730.04

-0.21%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-566.71

31,201.07

-1.82%

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

-303.34

22,824.21

-1.33%

GSLC

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

-251.54

12,002.38

-2.10%

SCZ

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

-202.75

9,592.55

-2.11%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

-189.82

38,385.97

-0.49%

XLV

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

-178.44

39,401.42

-0.45%

JNK

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

-169.34

8,154.08

-2.08%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

-127.87

46,938.24

-0.27%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

-8.99

7,526.47

-0.12%

Asset Allocation

-24.90

17,837.90

-0.14%

Commodities

-88.03

141,104.60

-0.06%

Currency

-236.65

64,849.43

-0.36%

International Equity

155.31

1,475,742.42

0.01%

International Fixed Income

1,303.39

188,177.19

0.69%

Inverse

32.15

13,998.23

0.23%

Leveraged

-126.34

94,679.55

-0.13%

U.S. Equity

644.16

5,466,039.38

0.01%

U.S. Fixed Income

926.42

1,370,491.67

0.07%

Total:

2,576.52

8,840,446.85

0.03%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


