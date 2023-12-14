Three new apartment complexes move forward Downtown, ending lull in new developments

The developer Flaherty & Collins is proposing a seven-story, 135-unit apartment building in the Peninsula project, the company's third apartment building in the development.

Developers are moving forward on three Downtown apartment projects, ending a drought of new proposals for the center city.

Together, the three projects would add 336 apartments to Downtown.

The projects:

One at the Peninsula

The Indianapolis developer Flaherty & Collins has submitted plans for a seven-story, 135-unit building on Capital Street in The Peninsula development just west of COSI Columbus. The building would include a rooftop pool, 3,500 square feet of amenity and co-working space, and 5,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.

This would be the company's third apartment building in the 26-acre mixed-use development, one of which includes the city's most expensive apartments. A 24-story residential tower is also expected.

Finance Fund, a Columbus-based affordable housing developer, has submitted plans for a seven-story apartment building at West Gay Street and North Grant Avenue.

Artem on Gay

The Columbus affordable housing agency the Finance Fund is taking the next steps on a seven-story apartment building on the corner of East Gay Street and North Grant Avenue, near Columbus College of Art & Design Downtown.

The six-story complex would include 70 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The apartments, 14 to a floor, would rise above a ground floor that includes a lobby, fitness center, office and 27 indoor parking spaces.

The Columbus firm Riewald Development is proposing a seven-story apartment building at 281 E. Spring St.

Spring Street apartments

The Columbus firm Riewald Development is moving forward on a seven-story apartment building proposed for a parking lot at 281 E. Spring St., in Downtown's "warehouse district."

The building would contain 131 apartments with balconies above ground-floor retail space. The complex would include co-working space, a gym, a dog spa, a clubroom, a rooftop terrace and 112 indoor parking spaces.

A wave of new apartment complexes has been proposed Downtown but construction has not commenced on many due to high material, labor and borrowing costs. The lack of new proposals prompted the Downtown Commission to cancel its monthly meeting four times since November 2022.

"We've seen so many projects secure their entitlements and not move forward," Erin Prosser, the city's assistant director of housing strategies, said this week in an interview about the city expanding its tax abatements for new housing. "It's not financially feasible in much of the city right now."

These three apartment complexes are scheduled to come before the commission on Tuesday.

