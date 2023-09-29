U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

Three Arrows Capital Co-Founder Zhu Apprehended, Liquidator Says

Claire Boston, Emily Nicolle and Jonathan Randles

(Bloomberg) -- Liquidators to Three Arrows Capital said the hedge fund’s co-founder Su Zhu was apprehended in Singapore while trying to leave the country.

Teneo, which is liquidating the failed crypto hedge fund, said it received a committal order against Zhu after he failed to comply with a court order compelling him to cooperate with the liquidation investigation. The committal order sentenced Zhu to four months in prison, according to a statement.

Zhu didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

