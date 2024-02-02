Three auto dealerships change hands in Lee County for more than $110 million. What to know

Three dealerships owned by the Sutherlin Automotive Group in Lee County have sold for more than $110 million.

Three dealerships in Lee County have changed hands in what has been described as a "landmark deal."

The deal involves the purchase of Sutherlin Nissan of Cape Coral, Sutherlin Nissan of Fort Myers and Fort Myers Genesis, all part of the Sutherlin Automotive Group.

Here's more to know about the announcement, made late Thursday afternoon:

Who was the buyer?

Krause Auto Group, founded in 1991 by Vernon Krause, who serves as its CEO. The company has a collection of family-owned dealerships in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. It's headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga.

What was the price tag?

The transaction totaled more than $110 million.

What changes are planned?

The Sutherlin name has been dropped. In the near future, the Nissan dealership in Fort Myers will see a major renovation, including an expansion of the service department. Fort Myers Genesis, currently located on the same property off U.S. 41, will move to a new site – about one mile to the south.

What drove the deal?

In a news release, Krause said the purchase is about growing his enterprise and "returning to my roots." He grew up in the area and graduated from Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers, before pursuing a degree from Stetson University in Deland, Fla.

“Having the ability to contribute to the automotive industry in this particular thriving market is a full-circle moment for me," he said.

What about management?

Mike Spinazze will continue to serve as a general manager for the Nissan dealership in Fort Myers and serve in that role for the other acquired dealerships, becoming a 40% minority partner in both Nissan stores. “His continued involvement ensures a seamless transition and ongoing success,” Krause said.

The dealerships are now known simply as Nissan of Cape Coral, Nissan of Fort Myers and Fort Myers Genesis (which hasn't changed). The trio of stores brings the Krause Auto Group's total number of dealerships to 23.

Moving forward, the rebranding of each store will emphasize the new owner's "commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction and innovation."

According to its website, Sutherlin Automotive still has four locations in three states: Florida, Alabama and Tennessee.

Founded by George Sutherlin, a pioneer in the automotive industry, more than 50 years ago, the group is now operated by his son Brett. It has sold several other dealerships over the past year, including one in Athens, Georgia to Krause over the summer.

