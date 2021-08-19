Three of the Best Tamron Lenses Are Available Right Now!

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer.

We'd like to start this post off by saying Tamron lenses are, by far, the best built. They're lightweight, small, and the weather sealing always holds up. Put a Tamron lens on a Sony camera, and the sensor is bound to not get dirty often. What's more, three of Tamron's best lenses are available right now. There's the Tamron 35mm f2.8, Tamron 24mm f2.8, and Tamron 20mm f2.8. These three lenses are a trio of small primes designed for good image quality, small size, the same front filter thread, and weather sealing. Further, they all autofocus very well. Seriously, if you're looking for good primes for the Sony system, these three lenses are difficult to beat. You can see these lenses and more in our Tamron Prime Lens Guide.