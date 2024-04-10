Three Big Ideas, Three Amazing Finalists In WashU Olin’s 2024 BIG IdeaBounce Pitch Fest

2024 BIG IdeaBounce at WashU Olin Business School

Out of more than 120 startup teams from all over the world, these three finalists will compete in the 2024 BIG IdeaBounce pitch contest at Washington University’s Olin Business School

An innovative software platform to allow universities to more deeply engage Gen-Z applicants and students already active on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Savvy pricing software that helps grocery stores sell their close-to-expiration date food items an an optimal price, helping to reduce food waste.

An online educational platform that teaches STEM literacy to K-12 deaf and hard-of-hearing students and their teachers.

THREE FINALISTS WILL SHOOT IT OUT ON WASHU OLIN’S CAMPUS FOR THE $50K TOP PRIZE

BIG IdeaBounce 2023

Doug Villhard, Olin’s academic director of entrepreneurship

Out of more than 120 startup teams from all over the world, the students behind these three big ideas are move to the finals of the 2024 BIG IdeaBounce pitch contest on Washington University’s Olin Business School campus. All three will compete for the top $50,000 prize in a Shark Tank-like competition before three entrepreneurial judges.

This year’s competition, powered by Poets&Quants for the third consecutive year, was one of the toughest ever. The contest attracted student teams from more than 65 universities and 14 countries. Startup ideas flowed in from Bangladesh, Chile, Ghana, India, Malaysia and Uganda. Judges first narrowed down the entries to 14 finalists which were then winnowed to the final three.

“As entrepreneurship programs continue to mature, we see stronger ideas and we see stronger storytelling of those ideas,” says Doug Villhard, academic director for entrepreneurship at Washington University. “Being a teacher but also a professional investor it’s fun to see these things come across my desk even though these are young companies and young founders.”

The three finalists certainly meet the test. MeetYourClass CEO Blake Mischley, a computer science major at the University of Michigan, leads the team that is focused on creating stronger community for college students. By engaging applicants and students more deeply, Mischley’s startup team hopes to reduce social isolation among incoming freshmen and transfer students. “By fostering a sense of community and belonging, MeetYourClass plays a vital role in enhancing the overall university experience for students,” says Mischley.

Story continues

Their product has significant traction, with more than 220,000 users across 350 different schools. Villhard, a serial entrepreneur himself, is impressed. “If you work hard to get a student, you want to keep them there,” adds Villhard. “A big part of that is the friendships and community they make. If you are a fan of higher education, this is a strategy to have happier, more connected students having a richer experience.”

Sustain-A-Plate, an Olin Business School startup, has come up with a way for grocery stores to alleviate food waste and to increase profitabilty. Franklin Taylor, an MBA student who will graduate this May, leads a team that includes computer science and finance major Tanvi Jammula, entrepreneurship major Kelsey Kloezeman, finance major Anna Larizza, and computer science masters student Jason Ti.

The team estimates that a single U.S. grocery store discards roughly 670,000 pounds of consumable food annually, resulting in food waste of more than $3 million per store. “This act contributes 30% of the food waste in landfills and is the third-largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions globally, highlighting a critical environmental and economic issue,” notes Taylor.

Villhard sizes up the problem Sustain-A-Plate in trying to solve. “Food waste is a big issue in a world where you can’t afford to waste food. That is a great problem to go after.”

Our third finalist, ASL Aspire comes from an idea hatched by students from the University of Illinois’ Gies College of Business and WashU’s Olin School. CEO Mona Jawad, a PhD candidate in speech and hearing science has teamed up with Ayesha Kazi, who is pursuing a master’s in computer science and business management, finance majors Hamnah Razzak and Manuel Jacobo to create a company that teaches STEM literacy to K-12 deaf students and their teachers through online games.

Deaf and hard of hearing children lack access to basic vocabulary to succeed in STEM, making them 70 times less likely to pursue STEM careers, and much more likely to be unemployed. It’s potentially a big market. Globally, more than 400 million deaf people learn in sign language, with 720,000 deaf students in North America alone.

Leveraging machine-learning, the group uses lessons in mini-games to help students practice new signs. A user-friendly dashboard allows teachers to track student progress and identify areas for intervention, making in-class instruction easier.

Like MeetYourClass, ASL Aspire has some early traction. Their games have been prototyped in four schools as part of a paid pilot program, with customer discovery interviews run on more than 250 decision makers and educators.

WATCH THE FULL COMPETITION ON APRIL 24 AT POETS&QUANTS

“It’s really clever what they are doing to help these students learn words used in science and technology,” explains Villhard. “In a couple of years, one of them may cure an important disease just because they had the confidence to enter the field.”

Which of these three teams emerges as the winner will be determined in a forthcoming shoot out at the Olin Business School at Washington University. Each team will be scored in nine areas: solution, traction, team, market, competition, value creation, prize use, overall presentation and, most importantly, the problem they are solving for customers.

But no one will go home empty handed. The third-place team will win $2,000, the second-place team will win $5,000 and the first-place team will win the grand prize of $50,000. The entire competition can be seen at Poets&Quants on April 24th.

Read and watch the initial pitches and two-minute video presentations of the finalists on the following pages.



Team MeetYourClass

School Affiliation: Michigan Ross

Description: MeetYourClass helps colleges form community by revolutionizing the way incoming students meet and find resources.

Problem:

The core problem MYC addresses is twofold: For universities, there’s a significant challenge in creating a cohesive, engaging community among students, particularly before they arrive on campus. Traditional engagement methods like outdated platforms and university-managed forums often fall short, especially in resonating with Gen-Z students who are digital natives. These students face their own set of issues: social isolation, information overload, and the intimidating transition to university life, which are exacerbated by existing platforms that are either too generic or not student-centric.

The problem’s significance is further highlighted by its impact on university operations. Ineffective strategies for student engagement can negatively affect retention and enrollment rates, as students are more likely to seek environments where they feel a strong sense of community and support. Moreover, universities often struggle with the lack of appropriate tools to understand and respond to the evolving needs and preferences of their students, hindering their ability to make informed decisions to enhance the overall student experience.

Compounding these challenges, a survey conducted by MeetYourClass across more than 350 colleges, with 7,500 student responses, revealed a concerning trend: approximately 20-25% of students felt that their universities did not support them adequately in their transition to college life, particularly in providing resources for making social connections. This data suggests a significant portion of the student body feels disconnected from their campus community, indicating a widespread issue that affects a substantial number of students across various institutions.

Solution:

MeetYourClass offers an innovative solution that directly addresses the problem of student disconnection and engagement in higher education. Our approach centers around a “social media ecosystem” that leverages platforms where Gen-Z students are already active (Instagram, Facebook, TikTok), creating a natural and familiar environment for them to engage with their university community. This ecosystem acts as a funnel, directing students to our platform which offers higher functionality tailored to their needs.

Our platform stands out by offering features that go beyond typical social media interactions. These include a roommate finder, community groups, and resources specific to university life, all designed to facilitate easier and more meaningful connections among students.

For universities, our platform not only helps in attracting and retaining students but also offers valuable data-driven insights into student behavior and preferences. Who’s engaging the most? What are they engaging on? What are the social trends in the class? What are the most common questions students are asking? These and other similar questions can be answered with our access to social data. This information is critical for universities to tailor their services and improve the overall campus experience.

In summary, MeetYourClass adeptly addresses the significant gap in current student engagement strategies. By blending a familiar social media approach with enhanced functionalities specific to university life, our solution effectively fosters a more connected, engaged, and supportive university community.

Market:

MeetYourClass operates in a substantial and expanding market within the higher education sector. Our Total Addressable Market encompasses the colleges and universities in the U.S. With an estimated 4,500 such institutions and an average target contract size of $50,000 per institution annually, our TAM is approximately $225 million. Especially post-COVID, this market is not only sizable but also growing, as more educational institutions recognize the need for innovative engagement and community-building solutions.

Our Serviceable Addressable Market narrows down to U.S. colleges, specifically targeting institutions that are seeking to enhance their student engagement but may not have the same recognition as larger, ‘name brand’ universities. This segment, comprising about 3,500 colleges and maintaining our average annual contract size goal, places our SAM at around $175 million. These institutions represent a dynamic and responsive market, more likely to adopt new technologies to improve student experiences.

Focusing on our Serviceable Obtainable Market, MeetYourClass targets smaller institutions with fewer than 5,000 undergraduates. These colleges, typically more adaptable and in need of building that ‘collegiate-feel’, are our ideal customers. We engage directly with Enrollment Directors, key in decision-making for student engagement strategies, to showcase how our platform can significantly enhance enrollment outcomes and student experience.

Once we establish our platform across these institutions, our strategy involves horizontally expanding our services within a given university. This expansion enhances the value we provide to both students and universities, and revenue we can generate.

Competition:

MeetYourClass differentiates itself from competitors with its innovative approach to student engagement and community building in higher education. Our solution uniquely combines integration with popular social networks, customization for individual university needs, and a keen alignment with Gen-Z culture, setting us apart in a crowded market.

Integration with Social Media: Unlike competitors such as Zeemee or traditional university platforms, MYC is not a standalone system. We integrate seamlessly with platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, aligning with the digital habits of Gen-Z students. This integration reduces friction for students, removing the barrier of adopting a new app and allowing them to engage with their university community in a familiar online space.

Customization for Universities: We offer a level of customization that goes beyond the capabilities of generic social media platforms or one-size-fits-all solutions. MYC enables universities to tailor the platform to fit their unique community dynamics and needs. We empower universities to make informed decisions to enhance the student experience and boost retention rates.

Alignment with Gen-Z Culture: Our platform is specifically designed to resonate with the lifestyle and preferences of Gen-Z students. By recognizing and embracing the importance of digital interactions and experiences for this generation, MYC provides a space that is not only familiar but also engaging, addressing common issues like social isolation and information overload.

In essence, MYC stands out by harmoniously blending social media integration with tailored solutions for universities, creating a unique and effective platform for modern student engagement in higher education.

Value Creation:

MeetYourClass presents a sustainable business model with significant potential for revenue generation and measurable social impact in the higher education sector. Our model hinges on a dual-revenue stream: a B2B approach through customizable contracts with universities and a B2C model involving a freemium approach complemented by targeted advertising and affiliate marketing. This structure ensures a stable and scalable income source while enhancing user engagement on the platform.

The sustainability of MYC is not just financial; it extends to creating substantial social value. Our platform addresses critical student needs by reducing social isolation and aiding mental well-being, particularly among incoming freshmen and transfer students. By fostering a sense of community and belonging, MYC plays a vital role in enhancing the overall university experience for students. We have grown to over 220,000 users across 350 different schools.

MeetYourClass has garnered significant recognition, being named one of the most disruptive business school startups of 2023 by Poets&Quants and featured on the Startup Hot List of Fall 2023 by Renaissance Ventures. This acclaim stems from the impactful difference we’ve made in students’ lives, not only at our home base, the University of Michigan, but across the hundreds of other colleges we have expanded to.

MeetYourClass is built for long-term sustainability, combining financial viability with a strong commitment to improving the higher education landscape. Our business model not only ensures profitability but also contributes to the broader educational and social goals, making MYC a value-driven enterprise in the truest sense.

The Team:

Blake Mischley, CEO, Computer Science, Class of 2025; Jonah Liss, COO, Business Administration, Class of 2025; Kaleb Schmottlach, Computer Engineering, Class of 2025; Jon Millar, Molecular Cellular and Developmental Biology, Class of 2025

Team ASL Aspire

School Affiliation: Illinois Gies, WashU

Description: ASL Aspire is an online educational platform that teaches STEM literacy to K-12 Deaf and hard of hearing students and their teachers.

Problem:

Deaf and hard of hearing (DHH) children don’t have access to basic vocabulary to succeed in STEM, making them seventy times less likely to pursue STEM careers, and much more likely to be unemployed. This is a huge loss to society, as the students are unable to contribute to the development of innovation and discoveries. Our primary focus is addressing the accessibility barrier that prevents STEM terminology from reaching deaf and hard of hearing students in K-12 classrooms.

Solution:

ASL Aspire teaches STEM literacy to K-12 deaf students and their teachers through online games. Expert-made ASL lessons are integrated with minigames to help students practice new signs while having fun. Our machine-learning technology enables them to validate signs in front of their webcam. With our user-friendly dashboard, teachers can track student progress and identify areas for intervention, making in-class instruction even easier. These games have been prototyped in 4 schools around the nation as part of a paid pilot program, with customer discovery interviews run on more than 250 decision makers and educators as part of the i-Corps program.

Market:

Globally, more than 400 million deaf people learn in sign language. Our initial market is the 720,000 deaf students in North America who need these words immediately. Support for this market is strong, as the U.S. Federal funding provides $122B to special education programs. Our secondary market is hearing ASL learners. All 50 states now accept ASL as a choice to fulfill the foreign language requirement. The demand for ASL classroom tools is becoming as high as Spanish and French classrooms, but the ASL market is far less saturated. The number of hearing ASL classrooms in America has skyrocketed an incredible 1000% in the past decade, reaching over a million students annually. In recognition of varying technology accessibility worldwide, we are addressing cultural challenges by developing a new physical board game with a partner company based in Mexico. This joint effort aims to overcome cultural and technological barriers, ensuring broader market relevance and accessibility.

Competition:

While numerous ASL learning tools exist, they predominantly target beginners and lack a specific focus on STEM education. For example, widely-used resources like ASL Pocket Sign and the ASL App cater to hearing users seeking basic sign language skills. In contrast, ASL Aspire distinguishes itself by being meticulously designed for students and teachers with a proficient understanding of signs, specifically addressing the gap in STEM-focused ASL tools.

What sets ASL Aspire apart is its emphasis on classroom functionality and seamless integration into existing curriculum. Teachers can efficiently monitor student progress, assign personalized word lists, and facilitate engaging multiplayer and individual modes. Unlike existing tools that primarily serve as dictionaries, ASL Aspire offers a comprehensive educational solution. Additionally, the competition lacks regular updates to incorporate new STEM signs, a critical deficiency that our solution actively addresses.

Beyond competing with other ASL learning tools, our primary competition is the makeshift curriculums that educators of the deaf currently create to enable them to teach STEM. ASL Aspire acts as a direct intervention in these classrooms, providing a pre-built, relevant, and innovative solution. What truly sets us apart is the expertise within our team – Deaf scientists who are pioneers in their respective fields and deaf linguists actively contributing to the development of new signs. This unique combination of features positions ASL Aspire as a cutting-edge solution for STEM-focused ASL education.

Value Creation:

ASL Aspire’s sustainability in 2024 is assured through a proven proof of concept, validated by engaging with 250+ educators and administrators, and refined with ongoing input from our educator focus group. Our three-phase go-to-market strategy solidifies this sustainability: Phase 1 secures partnerships with current schools and deaf residential programs; Phase 2 targets the broader public school market, including hearing students; and Phase 3 focuses on global expansion in collaboration with sign language companies, initiating pilot programs in negotiation in Mexico and Canada. Strategically balancing revenue generation and social impact at each step, ASL Aspire not only ensures financial sustainability but also advances its mission of inclusivity for deaf and hard-of-hearing students globally. With a commitment to sustainability beyond a vision, we only need four schools signed on to achieve sustainability in 2024.

In addition to its potential for financial sustainability, ASL Aspire emphasizes fostering positive social and environmental impact. Our innovative education platform empowers deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals, breaking down barriers and promoting inclusivity. Enhancing linguistic and academic skills, the program nurtures a supportive community, encouraging self-expression and confidence. Furthermore, ASL Aspire empowers students by showcasing deaf scientists in America as living proof that it is possible to be anyone they want to be. This representation inspires limitless opportunities, contributing to the personal and professional growth of each student within our society.

The Team:

Mona Jawad, PhD Candidate in Speech and Hearing Science (2028); Ayesha Kazi, MS in Computer Science, Business Management (2025); Hamnah Razzak, BS in Finance (2025); Manuel Jacobo, BS in Finance (2025)

Team Sustain-A-Plate

School Affiliation: WUSTL Olin

Description: We help grocery stores alleviate waste and increase profitability.

Problem:

Grocery shoppers do not often buy food close to its expiration date. From the lack of these sales, a single U.S. grocery store discards around 670,000 pounds of consumable food annually, resulting in losses of over $3,000,000. This act contributes 30% of the food waste in landfills and is the third-largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions globally, highlighting a critical environmental and economic issue.

Solution:

Sustain-a-Plate helps grocery stores sell their close-to-expiration date food items through a dynamic dual pricing model. We build the pricing software that splits a product’s price by its expiration date. To do this, the product information is fed into a machine-learning model that calculates an optimal price according to the input factors and displays the dynamic price on Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL). The ESLs are attached to the POS system, via the cloud, and at checkout, the discount is automatically applied using a unique identifier built into the system. This sales method incentivizes shoppers to purchase these products, alleviates waste, and simultaneously increases store revenue.

Market:

Our market consists of the global food and grocery tech market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%. With Sustain-a-Plate, our estimated revenue will be $91,500/store. For our TAM, we looked at 118,000 food stores across the US, creating a $10.8B value using the $91,500 revenue value for each store. Next, for SAM, we segmented 10,000 national and regional stores for a value of $915M. Our SOM consists specifically of Midwest regional grocery stores, such as Schnucks and Dierbergs, with a value of $275M.

Competition:

Wasteless and Smartway are two of Sustain-a-Plate’s main competitors. Similarly, they both use AI pricing models for their electronic price tags. However, Smartway stops there, with no dual pricing system, many labor hours are required to change tags and discounts and it is based solely in France. Sustain-a-Plate and Wasteless take these tags even further by using a dual pricing system to differentiate products close to expiration.

However, our tags surpass Wasteless in quality because our system is Wi-Fi-based, making it infinitely easier and quicker to update screens and prices every day, therefore reducing labor costs, unlike Wasteless. Finally, Wasteless is entirely EU-based giving us the upper hand as we are based in the US and know much more about the market and landscape. As we have seen from these competitors, AI-powered electronic pricing is successful in Europe so it is time to bring it to the US for an entirely untapped market. Dynamic pricing has become a standard practice across nearly every industry, and we must introduce this innovative approach to pricing in the grocery sector, launching it into the 21st century where it should have been years ago.

Value Creation:

When looking at value creation, it is first important to consider how much value we anticipate being able to save each individual grocery store. We aim to create $1,100,000 in value for stores through a combination of labor and label printing cost savings and recouping revenue from previously wasted food items. Knowing that grocery stores operate on low margins and their priority is often sales over sustainability, we believe the $1,100,000 in additional revenue and cost savings makes partnering with us a profitable investment decision.

For Sustain-a-Plate, we are looking at generating $91,500 in revenue per store a year which includes a subscription and percentage of sales of previously wasted items. Our estimated COGS of $17,500 includes the cost of tags and setup costs of the tags for pilot program stores. However, a lot of stores are already switching to electronic price tags, so for those stores, our COGS will be much lower. With a COGS of $17,500, this gives us a profit margin of 81%.

The Team:

Franklin Taylor, MBA, May 2024; Tanvi Jammula, BA Computer Science & Finance, May 2026; Kelsey Kloezeman, BA Entrepreneurship, May 2024; Anna Larizza, BA Finance, December 2024; Jason Ti, MA Computer Science, June 2024

The post Three Big Ideas, Three Amazing Finalists In WashU Olin’s 2024 BIG IdeaBounce Pitch Fest appeared first on Poets&Quants.