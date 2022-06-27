Three Bulls Capital launches Three Bulls Georgia Legend Fund

GRIFFIN, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / Three Bulls Capital, a Georgia-based private equity firm, has launched a new investment fund led by a globally experienced and multi-disciplinary team.

The Three Bulls Georgia Legend Fund is a value-add, single family residential real estate strategy called Community-Driven Investment - meaning they deliver transactions of mutual benefit that improve the communities where they invest.

The Three Bulls team: CEO Michael Liss, COO Troy Williams & Head of Capital Markets Martin Steinik, has begun raising funds and targets a combined debt and equity of $85m and has begun acquiring assets in the Metro Atlanta and Middle Georgia markets.

"Our highly scalable platform combines a team with over 50 years of collective investment experience, niche strategies, proprietary technology and social responsibility," said Liss. "Three Bulls is committed to building strong communities while helping multi-generational renters achieve the dream of homeownership."

Liss, a SFR Real Estate Investor since 2000, was most recently Head of the Americas Desk in China, International Corporate Banking HSBC, Shanghai China. Williams most recently was China Regional Head of Enterprise Services for WeWork, and also previously led his own Shanghai based global architecture & interiors firm. Steinik, CFA, was recently a Portfolio Manager with Invesco's Global Core Equity Group based in Atlanta managing more than $10 billion. His asset management & equity research experience began in 1993 at Franklin Templeton, Morgan Stanley & JP Morgan in London and New York and Brown Capital.

About Three Bulls Capital

Three Bulls Capital (www.3bullscapital.com) is a Griffin, Georgia USA based private equity firm with operations in multiple global jurisdictions. Three Bulls' globally experienced leadership team is embedded in the local market leveraging technology, industry-leading practices, and their own proprietary processes.

