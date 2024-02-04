It's the end of an era, owners say, as Three Chairs Furniture prepares to close in downtown Holland.

HOLLAND — It's the end of an era, owners say, as Three Chairs Furniture prepares to close in downtown Holland.

The business at 215 S. River Ave. has been open for well over a decade, but has decided to focus its efforts on a remaining store in Ann Arbor.

"We are sad to announce the closing of our Holland, MI, store at the end of January," the business wrote on social media. "We will miss our Holland customers."

Three Chairs Furniture in downtown Holland is closing permanently.

The shop will continue its clearance sale during special hours in February and March, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

Three Chairs is known for living room, dining room, bedroom and office sets. The building, according to property records, is owned by Lumir LLC.

— Cassandra Lybrink is the local editor of The Holland Sentinel. Contact her at clybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @CassLybrink.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Three Chairs to close for good in downtown Holland