Three Choice Spots for Cherry Blossom Viewing Unique to Minato City, Tokyo, and Event Information

·3 min read

TOKYO, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Minato City, Tokyo, is known for its numerous tourist attractions such as Tokyo Tower and Roppongi. It has many noted cherry blossom sites unique to the metropolitan area where visitors can fully enjoy viewing cherry blossoms while shopping and dining out. For tourists visiting Tokyo after the COVID-19 pandemic is over, Minato City recommends some spots and cherry blossom season events from late March to early April.

- Tokyo Midtown

Tokyo Midtown is a cluster of complexes featuring offices, hotels, cultural facilities, and restaurants. Within the area visitors will find Sakura Street, which is lined with approximately 200-meters of cherry blossom trees. The harmonious scenery created with flowers that bloom in the same period and the surrounding greenery is a colorful spring treat. There are also over 40 cherry trees in the adjacent municipal Hinokicho Park. During the cherry blossom season, it's popular to take a stroll through both.

Sakura Street:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105748/202203018020/_prw_PI1fl_JE3ak8ZG.jpg

Event information
MIDTOWN BLOSSOM 2022
Date: Friday, March 18 - Sunday, April 17

Location
Tokyo Midtown: 9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato City
Minato City Hinokicho Park: 9-7-9 Akasaka, Minato City

- Roppongi Hills

In Roppongi Hills where there are complexes with a concentration of offices, restaurants, art, and other offerings, there are two cherry blossom-viewing spots, Roppongi Sakurazaka and Mori Garden. Roppongi Sakurazaka has over 70 "Yoshino" cherry trees along a 400-meter stretch of road that amaze visitors with their beauty.

Roppongi Sakurazaka
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105748/202203018020/_prw_PI2fl_DyKEF5m3.jpg

Mori Garden is an expansive Japanese garden that was once the site of a feudal lord's residence until the end of the Edo period. Visitors can leisurely admire cherry blossoms along with a pond, the murmur of a stream, and the vegetation in all four seasons.

Cherry blossoms in Mori Garden at night
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105748/202203018020/_prw_PI3fl_BoL4zU9d.jpg

Every year, both sites are lit up at nighttime during the cherry blossom-viewing season so visitors can also enjoy the cherry blossoms at night.

Event information
The illumination this year has yet to be scheduled.

Location
Roppongi Sakurazaka: 6-chome, Roppongi, Minato City
Mori Garden: 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato City (in Roppongi Hills)

- Tokyo Tower and Zojo-ji Temple

At Zojo-ji Temple, where the Tokugawa Shogun families lie, there are over 200 Yoshino cherry trees and weeping cherry trees. This is the only spot visitors can enjoy the synergy of cherry blossoms, traditional architecture, and a view of Tokyo Tower in the background. In addition, since the neighboring Minato City Shiba Park with about 60 cherry trees is also a cherry blossom-viewing spot, tourists will want to visit it along with Zojo-ji Temple.

Tokyo Tower and Zojo-ji Temple
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105748/202203018020/_prw_PI4fl_V42FifZ5.jpg

Location
Tokyo Tower: 4-2-8 Shibakoen, Minato City
Zojo-ji Temple: 4-7-35 Shibakoen, Minato City
Shiba Park: 1, 2, 3, 4-chome, Shibakoen, Minato City

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-choice-spots-for-cherry-blossom-viewing-unique-to-minato-city-tokyo-and-event-information-301500665.html

SOURCE Minato City

