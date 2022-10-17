U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

Three Coatings Industry Trends: Challenges and Strategies for Future Innovation

The Chemours Company
·4 min read
The Chemours Company

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / The Chemours Company:

Trends drive innovation in today's world. From pop culture to fashion and finance to manufacturing, nearly every industry is shaped by the latest and greatest trends. The titanium dioxide (TiO₂) market is no exception. The three biggest drivers of change in the TiO₂ coatings space are sustainability, supply chain unrest, and hybridization.

Real (Not Hyped) Sustainability

Environmental sustainability has increased momentum and is now a key driver for coatings design and applications. There are several real opportunities to be sustainable, including augmenting transparency in product information, leveraging the supply chain to support company and globally recognized sustainability goals, educating consumers versus relying on sustainability logos, and extending value through social partnerships.

When selecting a supplier, it's important to consider their ability to produce and leverage fact-based sustainability claims and their capacity to answer key questions. The right supplier will share their knowledge of the impact of their product and the entire value chain it is developed through. They will have a commitment to develop, measure, and actively track sustainability goals. It's essential to ensure there is consistent engagement across the value chain, so you can be best prepared and develop actions accordingly.

Continued Supply Chain Unrest

Leading coatings manufacturers are uncovering new ways to translate supply chain disruptions into opportunities for strengthening their product portfolio and customer relationships. By maintaining a commitment to advancing innovation with operational efficiencies and sustainable product design and development, coatings players can stay ahead of the everchanging market. There is also an opportunity to leverage customer feedback and further tailor product and service offerings to meet needs in new ways. Coatings manufacturers can also work to secure supplier relationships that enable both stability and flexibility.

When selecting a supplier, some things to consider include a product portfolio range to meet specific application needs and empower formulation flexibility, technical capabilities, and application knowledge to support new product ideation, formulation development, and problem solving. It's essential to have a supplier that not only has the capacity to manage multiple initiatives, but also the commitment to innovative projects during dynamic environments. Other considerations include product quality consistency, a track record for delivering on supply security, and a level and range of communications and commercial routes that meet your business needs.

Hybridization

The last trend emerging in the coatings industry is hybridization, or the generation of self-standing innovations, products, and ideas that develop from seemingly, unrelated, or even polar, concepts. The hybridization effect is causing coatings to work harder than ever to meet customers' increasing diverse demands. As a result, we see coatings playing a role by providing integrated functionality, durability for multi-use, efficient and simple home energy saving solutions, and healthy living solutions such as easy clean, low maintenance surfaces.

When considering a coatings supplier, it's important to consider the availability of pigments designed for specific application needs, for example: opacity, durability, gloss, and coverage. The ability to simplify an application experience, regulatory compliance and foresight, and collaboration to unlock hidden value are all signs you have the right supplier.

About Chemours Titanium Technologies

Chemours is one of the world's largest manufacturers of titanium dioxide using industry-leading processes, technology, and safety standards for almost a century. We're committed to building a more colorful, cleaner, and capable world with Ti-Pure™ titanium dioxide, all while working towards bringing responsible chemistry to life. We are a different kind of TiO₂ producer. One that values purpose as much as performance. We invented the chloride manufacturing process more than 80 years ago and now, we're prepared to lead the way again, driving our industry forward with a vision to be the most sustainable TiO₂ enterprise in the world. Read the sustainability goals we've set to realize this aspiration and move our customer, employees and planet forward.

Contact us to learn how we can partner together to meet your TiO₂ needs.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Chemours Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: The Chemours Company
Website: https://www.chemours.com/en
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Chemours Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720630/Three-Coatings-Industry-Trends-Challenges-and-Strategies-for-Future-Innovation

