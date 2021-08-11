U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,422.75
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,150.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,987.50
    -57.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.30
    -3.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.14
    -0.15 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.80
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.95
    +0.23 (+1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3814
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7660
    +0.2260 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,244.23
    +357.20 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,149.83
    +907.15 (+373.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.83
    +31.79 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Three Day Seminar on Veterinary Drug Approval Process and FDA Regulatory Oversight (October 20-22, 2021)

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Veterinary Drug Approval Process and FDA Regulatory Oversight" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) is responsible for the approval of veterinary drug products intended for family pets, food-producing animals, and other animal species.

This seminar will cover the process for obtaining federal government approval for marketing new animal drug products that are under the jurisdiction of the FDA, and also briefly covers animal products that are regulated by other federal agencies.

For example, animal vaccines, animal disease diagnostic devices and some animal biologics are regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and some flea and tick control products are regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

This three-day interactive seminar will provide attendees with an understanding of FDA's veterinary drug approval process. The group size is small, generally between 8 and 20 people, with plenty of opportunities to ask questions and discuss issues or challenges that the attendees have experienced.

Learning Objectives:

  • How the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates animal drug products.

  • How FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine is organized.

  • The process by which veterinary drug products are reviewed and approved.

  • How to open an Investigational New Animal Drug (INAD) File.

  • The FDA's various user fees, what fee waivers are available, and how to request a fee waiver.

  • The various technical sections included in a New Animal Drug Application (NADA).

  • What information is needed to substantiate product characterization, target animal safety and effectiveness.

  • An overview of FDA's rules governing chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC).

  • The various components of an animal field study to support product approval.

  • How animal feed, veterinary devices, OTC drug products and nutritional supplements are regulated in the U.S.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 01 (9:00 AM to 1:00 PM PDT)

  • Introduction to the Veterinary Drug Approval Process

  • Definitions

  • INAD/NADA technical sections

  • Some differences between human and animal drug approval process

  • FDA organization and jurisdiction

  • FDA Centers relevant to Animal Health

  • Introduction to Federal Regulations (FD&CA, AMDUCA, ADAA, FDAMA)

  • FDA Guidance documents and other online resources

  • Discovery/Acquisition - Preliminary Patent Protection Concerns

  • INAD/NADA Phased Review

  • Open an INAD File

  • Submit Early Information

  • Phased Review of Technical Sections

  • Meetings with CVM

  • Brief description of cGxP (GMP, GLP, GCP)

Day 02 (9:00 AM to 1:00 PM PDT)

  • Developing the NADA Technical Sections

  • Chemistry, Manufacturing, Controls (CMC)

  • Effectiveness

  • The 7 Major Phases of Clinical Field Studies

  • Target Animal Safety (TAS)

  • Human Food Safety

  • Environmental Impact

  • Labeling

  • Freedom of Information (FOI) Summary

  • All Other Information (AOI)

  • Overview of Generic Animal Drugs (JINAD)

  • Submissions - ANADA sections

  • CMC

  • Bioequivalence (Safety & Efficacy)

  • Human Food Safety

  • Labeling

Day 03 (9:00 AM to 1:00 PM PDT)

  • Minor Use Minor Species (MUMS)

  • Designation

  • Indexing

  • Marketing Exclusivity & Exclusive Marketing Rights

  • Animal Drug User Fees and related waivers

  • Animal Feed, OTC Drugs, Supplements, Medical Devices

  • Animal health products regulated by USDA & EPA

  • Non-Approval-Related Considerations

  • Extra-Label Drug Use

  • Compounding

  • Noncompliance and Enforcement

  • Pharmacovigilance

  • Post-approval submissions for CMC changes

  • Review of the Typical Steps in Veterinary Drug Development

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v7pa85

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of BioNTech Were Falling Today

    Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were down nearly 7% today after two studies of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System showed rival Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccine might be more effective against the troublesome delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The effectiveness of BioNTech's vaccine, developed with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), was only 42% during July, according to the study, compared to 76% for Moderna. A second study showed nursing home residents generated stronger immune responses after the Moderna vaccine than after BioNTech's.

  • Antibody levels predictive of Moderna's vaccine efficacy -study

    Antibody levels are a good predictor for how effective Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine is, according to a new study released on Tuesday, a finding which could help speed up future clinical trials for vaccines against the disease. Regulators currently rely on large placebo-controlled studies to determine if a vaccine works, but the study https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.09.21261290v1.full.pdf, conducted by scientists from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Moderna and elsewhere, showed that measuring the antibody levels in vaccine recipients could also determine effectiveness. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, found that the Moderna vaccine was more effective in vaccine recipients with high levels of antibodies.

  • Fulcrum Stock Nearly Triples — Why Shares Went Gangbusters On Sickle Cell Drug

    Fulcrum Therapeutics unveiled positive results for its sickle cell disease drug, and the biotech stock more than doubled to a 13-month high.

  • Pfizer shares hit record high with COVID-19 vaccine stocks on a tear

    Shares of Pfizer Inc hit a record high on Tuesday for the first time in more than 20 years as shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers have surged amid rising coronavirus cases in the United States. Pfizer shares were last up 4.9% at $48.25, climbing as high as $48.57 during the session. The percentage gain was the stock's biggest one-day rise since Nov. 9, when Pfizer released positive data for its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Here's Why Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Is Shooting Higher Today

    A positive trial readout suggests the company's new drug discovery engine has more potential than expected.

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • ARWR: New Program Targeting Complement C3 Highlights Expanding Pipeline…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:ARWR READ THE FULL ARWR RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Pipeline Expansion Continues Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) is developing medicines that cause gene silencing using RNA interference (RNAi), a specific means of inhibiting the expression of genes and stopping the production of a specific protein. The company has a deep and diverse pipeline consisting

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • The war against the virus is now a 'war against ourselves:' Doctor

    Government officials and health experts are leaning on the private sector to lead the U.S. out of a COVID-19 surge caused by the highly infectious Delta variant.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Still Likes Some Chinese Stocks. Think Digital Healthcare.

    The famous stock picker's actively managed ETFs recently dumped most of their holdings of Chinese shares.

  • The CDC is finally listening to women about vaccines

    The CDC is finally listening to women's reports that the vaccine altered their periods, and is looking into why.

  • Director of Vaccine Education Center: 'The governor of Florida has served as a friend of SARS-CoV-2 virus'

    Dr. Paul Offit, Director of the Vaccine Education Center and attending physician in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in COVID-19 and the spread of the Delta variant.&nbsp;

  • You're 60 Percent Less Likely to Get Sick From the Delta Variant If You Do This

    As the Delta variant dominates countries across the globe, we're learning more and more about how this iteration of COVID is unlike any we've seen before. According to recent research, Delta is not only nearly twice as contagious as previous variants, but it may also cause more severe illness in those infected. Thankfully, there are ways to protect yourself from this highly infectious and now dominant variant—including one method based on new research that's been found to be up to 60 percent eff

  • Why Oak Street Health Stock Is Sinking Today

    CEO Mike Pykosz said that Oak Street Health had higher medical costs in the second quarter. Pykosz stated that Oak Street Health thinks the higher medical costs will only be a temporary issue. Oak Street Health plans to add between 46 and 48 new centers for 2021.

  • COVID SCIENCE-Moderna may be superior to Pfizer against Delta; breakthrough odds rise with time

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. The mRNA vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech may be less effective than Moderna's against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to two reports posted on medRxiv on Sunday ahead of peer review. In a study of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System https://bit.ly/37Btmhf, researchers found the effectiveness of Moderna's vaccine against infection had dropped to 76% in July - when the Delta variant was predominant - from 86% in early 2021.

  • Texas to bring out-of-state healthcare providers to help overwhelmed hospitals

    The Texas government will contract with out-of-state healthcare workers to cope with the fourth wave of the pandemic threatening to overwhelm major hospital systems.

  • It’s Time to Put Health Over Profit. End the Pandemic.

    While most of the world grapples with the continued effects of the pandemic, from poorer countries whose populations may wait years to be vaccinated to wealthier ones concerned over booster shots in the face of the Delta variant’s rise, there’s one group that’s thriving amid the chaos: the pharmaceutical industry. Pfizer (ticker: PFE) reported that it expects its revenue for its Covid-19 vaccine to reach $33.5 billion in 2021. Put in perspective, that handily beats the annual revenue of $19 billion for the world’s best-selling drug ever, Humira, which treats an array of everyday chronic conditions.

  • Why Shares of Cassava Sciences Fell 18.6% in July

    Shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) lost 18.6% of their value in July, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data, but that's a bit misleading. Then, the bottom fell out after the company released the latest trial results on its Alzheimer's drug, simufilam. The preliminary results from the company's phase 2 trials, presented during the Alzheimer's Association International Conference, showed the drug led to an improvement in cognition for Alzheimer's patients with no adverse side effects.

  • How many Garth Brooks fans got COVID vaccine at Kansas City show? It may surprise you

    More than 70,000 people showed up at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday to see the country singer’s performance.

  • U.S. senator raises concerns about Sanderson Farms sale

    U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, said that he was concerned about Cargill Inc and Continental Grain Co's plan to jointly acquire chicken producer Sanderson Farms. Commodities trader Cargill and agricultural investor Continental Grain announced the $4.53 billion deal for Sanderson, the third largest U.S. chicken producer, on Monday. In a letter to the Justice Department dated Tuesday, Grassley said that combining Sanderson with Wayne Farms, a subsidiary of Continental Grain, would give the combined entity 15% of the U.S. chicken market.