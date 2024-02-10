Three Days Left To Buy Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Allegiant Travel's shares on or after the 14th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.60 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.40 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Allegiant Travel stock has a trailing yield of around 3.1% on the current share price of US$78.60. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Allegiant Travel's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Allegiant Travel has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Check out our latest analysis for Allegiant Travel

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Allegiant Travel has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 19% of its income after tax. Allegiant Travel paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow last year. That's typically a bad combination and - if this were more than a one-off - not sustainable.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Allegiant Travel's 8.8% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Story continues

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Allegiant Travel has delivered 0.6% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

Final Takeaway

Has Allegiant Travel got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have shrunk noticeably in recent years, although we like that the company has a low payout ratio. This could suggest a cut to the dividend may not be a major risk in the near future. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Allegiant Travel more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Allegiant Travel for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. We've identified 2 warning signs with Allegiant Travel (at least 1 which is potentially serious), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.